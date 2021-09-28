3 things to note after the Brooklyn Nets media day

Media day is the first sign of a new NBA season, with each interview question either answered or raised, and in the Brooklyn Nets case, we have both answers and questions.

After falling short in last season's playoffs due to injury, the Brooklyn Nets roster is largely unchanged as the team tries to run it back and relies on staying healthy. Of course, the city of New York's vaccination policy may play a role in the success of any team within their city limits, and the Nets are no different. With unvaccinated players unable to play home games throughout the season, all eyes were on Kyrie Irving as he sat down in front of the media.

Kyrie Irving remains coy about vaccination status

If the Brooklyn Nets hope to have any chance of a dominant season that concludes with a championship, they will need Kyrie Irving available more often than not. Despite his inconsistent injury history of late, and him missing time last year for "personal reasons," the point guard is still one of the best ball-handlers, offensive creators, and play finishers in the NBA.

Irving has always beaten to the sound of his own drum, and that's in large part what makes him such a unique and captivating individual, and we should all applaud him for that. However, when it comes to basketball, it's clear that Irving understands where that belongs in his list of priorities - close to the top, but not at the mountain top. Nor should it be, basketball is his job, but it's not who Kyrie Irving is.

Now, while the Brooklyn Nets staff and ownership team likely know Irving's vaccination status, the All-Star guard wasn't giving anything away to the media in attendance, both physically and via Zoom.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Kyrie Irving on whether he can play in home games: "I would like to keep all of that private. Please, respect my privacy." Kyrie Irving on whether he can play in home games: "I would like to keep all of that private. Please, respect my privacy."

The vaccination mandate entails that a player be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final dose (2nd jab), and as of right now, we're not sure if Irving has had or plans on having any form of COVID vaccination.

In a recent article from Rolling Stone magazine, Irving's aunty had this to say:

“It could be like every third game (that Irving misses). So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

Unfortunately, the mandate is from the state of New York, and there's no agreement between the NBA and its players can superceed that. Irving said "He will release something on the matter once things have cleared up", so for Brooklyn Nets and NBA fans everywhere, it looks like a waiting game.

Nicolas Claxton's future is still unresolved

Nicolas Claxton is entering the final year of his three-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Since entering the league, the big man has displayed a rim-running ability that will keep him around the league for years to come. Should the Brooklyn Nets fail to figure out his contract status, Claxton's future may lie away from the franchise.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Nic Claxton said he hasn’t had discussions on his future with Nets. He’s in final year of three year deal and eligible for a 4-year extension worth $52 million. Nic Claxton said he hasn’t had discussions on his future with Nets. He’s in final year of three year deal and eligible for a 4-year extension worth $52 million.

Throughout his two years in a Brooklyn Nets uniform thus far, Claxton has averaged 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, 16.6 minutes a per night of game time. There's every chance the young big develops into a nightly double-double threat off the bench.

Claxton also spoke about aspects of his game that he's looking to improve, with the third-year big noting his shot as being the most prominent aspect to have been worked on this off-season. If Claxton can develop a mid-range pull-up, he will become a fearsome short-roll threat, and create driving lanes for the ball-handlers that surround him.

Keep an eye on how the Brooklyn Nets utilize their young big, and if he starts to perform at a high level, questions will be raised about the Brooklyn Nets' commitment to keeping their cost-controlled rim runner.

Patty Mills is locked in

Patty Mills has spent the last eight years impressing off the San Antonio Spurs bench, but made the move to the Barclays Center during the off-season as he chases a championship ring.

With his off-ball ability, offensive creation, and eagerness to let it fly from deep, Mills projects to be a perfect fit for this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets. By all accounts, Mills is happy to be playing on the contending roster, telling the media:

“It was one hell of a summer having the Olympics and free agency clash — And now I’m sitting here with a Brooklyn jersey on.”

The Brooklyn Nets play a free-flowing brand of basketball that will allow Mills to utilize both is on and off-ball skills to his heart's content - similar to the role he plays for the Australian National team. Kevin Durant echoed that sentiment when speaking to the media:

“Patty’s a basketball junkie, so we just talked about schemes… we play a free flowing game, everybody touches the basketball… guy’s got freedom and he wanted that for his next stop… I’m glad he’s a part of the group.”

After playing for the regimented Spurs for the better part of a decade, it would seem Mills has found a more liberal home with the Brooklyn Nets. Time will tell if that helps his game flourish or if his success has been due to such a defined role.

The Brooklyn Nets training camp will get underway tomorrow, as the league has September 28th earmarked for training camps across the NBA. With media day in the history books, the coaching and playing staff will get to work on developing a style and system that they hope will result in a lengthy post-season next year.

