The OKC Thunder appeared to be in control of the Western Conference Finals after taking a 2-0 lead. However, Game 3 came as a massive shock, serving as a reminder that the series is far from over. The Minnesota Timberwolves redeemed themselves with a dominant 143-101 victory.
Handing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. their worst loss of the 2024-25 season, Minnesota will be growing in confidence. A potential win would even the series and shift the pressure onto the Thunder.
Oklahoma City needs to bounce back to regain control of the series. If the Thunder hope to finish their remarkable season with a championship, Game 4 needs to be treated as a must-win. Here are some adjustments that Mark Daigneault’s boys need to make to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
3 things OKC Thunder must do to win Game 4 vs Minnesota Timberwolves
#1 Jalen Williams needs to bounce back
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jalen Williams is an important two-way player, with his versatility and ability to stuff the stat sheet put on full display in Games 1 and 2. During those games, Williams averaged 22.5 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals with remarkable efficiency, shooting 49.5% from the field and committing zero turnovers.
But Game 3 told a different story. The young forward struggled mightily, finishing with just 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, while failing to record a single steal. Even more concerning were his 4 turnovers — the most he’s committed in a game during this postseason. This dip in performance played a large role in the Thunder’s 42-point loss.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the go-to guy for the Thunder’s offense, but Jalen Williams must deliver when it matters most, proving his worth as an All-Star and All-NBA player.
#2 Prevent Minnesota from grabbing offensive rebounds
The Timberwolves, led by Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels — with Naz Reid coming off the bench — have dominated the glass, particularly on the offensive end. Through the first three games, Chris Finch’s boys hold a 36-23 lead in the same category.
The rebounding edge has translated directly into second-chance opportunities, where Minnesota holds a 44-30 advantage in second-chance points.
Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and the rest of the Thunder’s frontcourt must focus on securing defensive rebounds to limit Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities.
#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should continue being aggressive
Game 3 was an off-night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the 2025 MVP recorded just 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting — his lowest scoring performance of the 2025 playoffs. SGA attempting only four free throws was even more concerning, displaying a clear difference from his usual attacking style of play.
Even when his shots aren’t falling, staying aggressive by attacking the rim and drawing fouls can help OKC’s offense.
The Canadian national needs to assert himself early in Game 4 and put pressure on Minnesota’s defense, trying to get key defenders in foul trouble.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.