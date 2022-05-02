3 ways Brooklyn Nets roster can improve in order to contend for championship again | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Brooklyn Nets were the favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship title coming into the season. With a roster that featured Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets were tagged as an unstoppable team and were pegged to be the best team of the season.

Fast-forward to mid-way through the season, Irving was yet to feature for the Brooklyn Nets owing to the COVID-19 mandate in New York. The Nets were spiraling and were in need of their finesse player, Irving. While the Nets struggled to maintain a top 5 position early on in the season, Durant suffered an MCL injury to his left knee on January 15.

The Nets were without Uncle Drew and KD and, in that time, suffered their longest losing streak of the season (11). With Durant missing one-quarter of the total games and a half in the second part of the season.

The woes of the Nets weren't over as Harden put the nail in the coffin by refusing to sign a contract extension and forcing the most controversial trade of the season. Despite making the playoffs via the play-in tournament, they crashed out in the first-round against the Boston Celtics in a clean sweep.

Let's talk about some improvements the Nets will need to make if they are to put up a good title challenge in the coming season.

3 improvements the Brooklyn Nets need to enact going into the 2022-23 NBA season

1. Better defensive plays

The Brooklyn Nets' have been terrible on defense, as they are the 12th team with the lowest defensive rating, with the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans ranked 10th and 11th respectively. They recorded a defensive rating of 112.8 and recorded an average of 14.1 turnovers per game, placing 12th in the league.

In the regular season, the Nets scored an average of 112.9 points per game, but conceded just as much from opponents. They allowed an average of 112.1 points per game from opponents, while also registering the eighth most turnovers per game (20.4).

2. Strong rim protector

With a defensive rebound percentage of 75.1, the Nets are ranked as the eighth team with the lowest defensive rebound percentage.

Despite Andre Drummond being the all-time defensive rebound percentage leader, the 28-year old center is past his prime. Drummond is not as effective as he used to be.

3. Effective assist provider

While the Nets procured the services of Ben Simmons for this exact purpose, the guard is yet to feature for the Nets.

His vision on the court ought to be a plus for the franchise, if at all, if he ever gets ready to get on the court. But in the meantime, the Brooklyn Nets will need to have that feature into their game if they are to stand a chance in the coming season.

