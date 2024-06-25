3-Year, $162 Million Contract: Lakers reportedly determined to re-sign LeBron James on maximum deal 

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James could be on the verge of entering free agency. However, the Lakers are reportedly determined to retain the four-time MVP at all costs.

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, which would mark his record-tying 22nd campaign. Per a Thursday report from the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, he is "expected" to decline his option before Saturday's opt-in deadline. However, Woike noted that "the sense is he’ll re-sign with the Lakers" in free agency.

Considering James is already the league's oldest active player (39), his upcoming contract will likely be his last. Thus, he is anticipated to command a three-year maximum deal worth an estimated $162 million.

On Monday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LA is "committed to re-signing James and would offer the maximum three-year deal for which James is eligible to take him through his 24th season in the league."

Despite his age, James is coming off his record-extending 20th All-NBA selection. Over 71 games, he averaged a team-best 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 54.0% shooting. So, re-signing him should be a relatively low-risk move for LA.

It remains to be seen if James ultimately opts out and whether he accepts the Lakers' deal or considers offers elsewhere. Regardless, it appears LA will do all it can to keep him.

JJ Redick lays out his plan for LeBron James amid looming contract decision

LeBron James' long-term future with LA may be uncertain. However, that didn't prevent newly appointed Lakers coach JJ Redick from laying out his plan for James next season during Monday's introductory press conference.

Per Dave McMenamin, Redick highlighted his desire to have the 20-time All-Star "shoot more 3s and to have [Anthony] Davis control more of the offense."

Redick also noted that he considers LA close to contending for its 18th title despite coming off a five-game Round 1 playoff defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

"I don't look at the current roster as being that far off from a championship-caliber team," Redick said.

James reportedly didn't attend Monday's press conference. However, he and Redick have a well-established relationship from co-hosting their podcast "Mind the Game."

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also noted that James was "supportive" of LA's coaching search, which culminated with the organization landing on the former sharpshooter.

It's unclear if Redick taking over and implementing a new offensive system will sway James' potential free-agency decision. However, based on Redick's responses, it appears he fully anticipates the four-time NBA champion to remain with the Purple and Gold next season and beyond.

