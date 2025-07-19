30 bets worth $13,759 cashed in on Terry Rozier during 2023 game between Hornets and Pelicans: Report

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:14 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is at the center of another gambling controversy. According to an ESPN report on Friday, Rozier had 30 wagers involving him placed by a professional bettor in 46 minutes. It was for a March 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

The report included that the bets were placed at a sportsbook in Biloxi, Mississippi, and totaled $13,759. All 30 bets won after Rozier exited the game 10 minutes in, citing a foot issue.

He recorded five points, four rebounds and two assists, all under the betting line. At least six sportsbooks in multiple states detected suspicious betting on Rozier props that day, mainly in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The NBA investigated the unusual activity in 2023 and found no league rules were violated. However, two years later, Rozier became one of three league players under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Rozier hasn't been charged or accused of any wrongdoing.

"It's unfortunate that he's a big name in sports and is having to endure all this," Rozier's lawyer, Jim Trusty, said on Friday, via ESPN. "My hope and expectation is that at some point that they'll be done with their investigation and will be professional enough to let us know that it's 100%” over and that they reached the same conclusion that was reached in 2023."
Rozier's case is linked to the same federal gambling investigation that led to Jontay Porter's ban from the league. The former Toronto Raptors center pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and admitted to removing himself from two games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

What’s next for Terry Rozier and the Miami Heat?

Terry Rozier hasn't commented publicly about the ongoing investigation, following legal advice. He's reportedly focused on basketball, and the Heat are fully cooperating with authorities.

Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. - Source: Getty
If found guilty, Rozier could face criminal charges and potentially lose a significant portion of his guaranteed salary. His salary is $24.9 million last season and $26.6 million next season.

Alongside a hefty fine, he could face severe consequences similar to Jontay Porter's case. The league is reportedly cooperating with federal authorities.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
