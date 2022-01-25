"305 To my City!"- LeBron James shows his love for the city of Miami through a heartfelt Insta post

LeBron James showed his appreciation towards the city of Miami through a heartfelt Instagram post. The 37-year-old spent four glorious years in the city. Along with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, he formed the Big 3 that helped the Miami Heat win two championships during his tenure there. On Sunday, LeBron James returned to the city as a member of the LA Lakers for a matchup against the Miami Heat.

Despite his team's 113-107 loss, James was at his usual best as he scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. It was the 17th consecutive game where he scored 25 points or more. However, his constant brilliance doesn't appear to be good enough, as the Lakers can't seem to play well consistently this season. Keeping his disappointment from the loss aside, LeBron James took to Instagram, where he acknowledged his love for the city of Miami. The post was captioned as:

"305 To My City!"

Celebrities like DJ Khaled and Lil Dicky commented on the post. Many also wrote hate messages, questioning LeBron's loyalty. However, the kid from Akron stays away from all negativity and generally doesn't address such comments. DJ Khaled also posted a story about James' post and wrote a message which read:

"@KingJames Miami love you forever!"

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



8 YEARS AGO TODAY, LeBron did this to the Spurs in GM7 of the 2013



37 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 DAGGER

"I'm LeBron James from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city. I'm not even supposed to be here...I'm blessed."8 YEARS AGO TODAY, LeBron did this to the Spurs in GM7 of the 2013 NBA Finals:37 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 DAGGER "I'm LeBron James from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city. I'm not even supposed to be here...I'm blessed."8 YEARS AGO TODAY, LeBron did this to the Spurs in GM7 of the 2013 NBA Finals:37 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 DAGGERhttps://t.co/icdbd9n5UC

LeBron James was phenomenal during his stint with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

LeBron James' decision to play for the Miami Heat was not taken well by many. But during that time, he was one of the biggest superstars in the league that didn't have a championship to show for it. He joined forces with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, making the Miami Heat a force to be reckoned with in the league.

In his first year with the franchise, he showcased his capabilities as he led the way right from the start, carrying the team to the NBA Finals. However, their opponent was a resilient Dallas Mavericks team, who fought hard and played well and eventually won its first-ever championship. This was a big disappointment for young LeBron James, as many had ruled out the Mavericks because of the Heat's firepower that season.

NBA History @NBAHistory



Watch #CoinbaseNBAHolidayCountdown 75th Anniversary Team members Dwyane Wade and LeBron James connected on two flashy fast breaks on Christmas Day in 2013!Watch #NBAXmas action all day Saturday on ESPN & ABC starting at 12pm/et. #NBA75 75th Anniversary Team members Dwyane Wade and LeBron James connected on two flashy fast breaks on Christmas Day in 2013!Watch #NBAXmas action all day Saturday on ESPN & ABC starting at 12pm/et. #NBA75 #CoinbaseNBAHolidayCountdown https://t.co/qPdmjOSNd2

The team bounced back strongly and responded well to all the criticism and adversity as they bagged two consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013. LeBron James was the Finals MVP on both occasions, thanks to his terrific performances against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via LeBron James met Tiago in the air for a memorable block in the 2013 Finals(via @NBA LeBron James met Tiago in the air for a memorable block in the 2013 Finals 😤(via @NBA) https://t.co/ZCh502e7jj

His last season for the franchise was in 2014, where he once again showed his brilliance. The King led the Miami Heat to the finals, but they fell short against the San Antonio Spurs. He decided to move back home to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following season and carry on with his career. Though he won a championship for Cleveland, the franchise that drafted him, and garnered more accolades after that, his stint with the Heat will always be special.

NBA History @NBAHistory Jimmy Butler has put together back-to-back games with 25+ PTS and 10+ AST. The last @miamiheat player to do this was LeBron James in March of 2013. #NBAVault Jimmy Butler has put together back-to-back games with 25+ PTS and 10+ AST. The last @miamiheat player to do this was LeBron James in March of 2013. #NBAVault https://t.co/pIyxephWOH

LeBron James played some high octane basketball at his peak and elevated his game to the next level during his stint in South Beach. The four-time NBA champion averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 6.7 APG in his four years with the Heat. He left the team as a superstar and is now considered one of the greatest ever to play the game.

