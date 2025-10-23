$33M Lakers Guard Roasted For Claiming He Can Stop Jimmy Butler Despite Getting Schooled

Gabe Vincent didn't have the best of outings in the LA Lakers' season opener against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Butler scored 31 points, with 10 of those coming against Vincent alone on 3 of 4 shots and four free throws. Butler kept going at his former Miami Heat teammate in the post to expose the mismatch against the 6-foot-1 guard.

Vincent allowed the most points of anyone on the Lakers against the Warriors forward. Despite being dominated to that extent, Vincent's spirits remained high. On Wednesday, while speaking to the media, he assured that he was willing to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Butler again and come out on top.

"No problem," Vincent said (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin). "I just guard them. If they want to give Jimmy [Butler] the ball, a 100 times, they're probably gonna lose with me guarding in the block. I'm fine with it. ...

"I don't really see it as a size give up. It's more of like, 'This is how you guys wanna play? That's in our favor. Go for it. Try to beat Gabe Vincent one-on-one in the post, you're probably not gonna score a 100 points,' so I think we'll be alright."

Gabe Vincent's comments didn't sit well with fans who were quick to roast the Lakers guard, now in the final year of his $33.0 million contract with the Lakers. Here are some of the comments:

Ashwin @Sudharsan_ak Tf is he talking? Jimmy owned him 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣

Shred 👨‍🍳 @Shred_ Saying this the day after getting fried by said 1-on-1 in the post is crazyyyyy.

Chris Culey @Chris_culey Jimmy Buckets beat him down and stole his lunch money last night what on earth is he talking about

Kev (Rambling bout Arcane and LIS still) @breakingdead1 Uhhh thats exactly what Jimmy did in the 4th to win. Hows that in the Lakers favor 😭

Ahmed bhatti @AhmedBhatti97 More like you doing them the favor 😂 But hey you convinced JJ so you got that going for you

Hayden @haylow77 Jimmy destroyed him. What is JJ showing this team in the video room?

Starting Gabe Vincent partly cost Lakers their season opener against Jimmy Butler's Warriors

The Lakers may have fumbled on opening night by starting Gabe Vincent in LeBron James' absence. They essentially had a three-guard lineup on offense with him playing the two and Austin Reaves slotting as the small forward. While the Warriors played small with Draymond Green at center, they had more size and athleticism on the wings than LA.

It was easy for them to keep Vincent in check and other role players due to that. The veteran also had an off shooting night with only one made shot on four attempts in 28 minutes. He didn't handle as much with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves alongside him, and on defense, he was an easy target for Jimmy Butler.

The Lakers primarily used Gabe Vincent for his ability to chase Steph Curry and his 3-point shooting. Neither worked out, and it resulted in a loss. The Lakers would have been better off playing Jake LaRavia or Marcus Smart as the fifth starter.

LaRavia is a better scorer and could match up well with his size. Smart is 6-foot-3 but plays bigger than his frame and is better at guarding mismatches. He was also a more efficient scorer than Vincent.

