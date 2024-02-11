“38 year old to save the season”: Kyle Lowry's buyout buzz with 76ers sparks savage reactions from NBA Twitter

Kyle Lowry made headlines when he was involved in a trade for guard Terry Rozier that sent him to the Charlotte Hornets with a protected first-round pick on Jan. 23. However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout.

After accepting the Charlotte Hornets' buyout offer, Kyle Lowry intends to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Due to their ongoing rebuild, the Hornets have little reason to hang onto a veteran such as Lowry. That is probably why they worked out a buyout that allows him to sign with a team he has been connected to for almost his whole career.

NBA fans across 'X' formerly known as Twitter, shared their reactions to the 37-year-old vet joining the 76ers, one fan notably said:

"38 year old to save the season"

Here are some of the other top reactions:

While there were some reactions by fans that weren't too moved by the trade:

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, played college basketball for Villanova. He has been pursued by the 76ers in the past, notably before the 2021 trade deadline, but a deal was never finalized.

Now, the six-time NBA All-Star is returning to Philadelphia after nearly two decades.

What Kyle Lowry's signing means for the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will require every bit of output he can muster. Due to Joel Embiid's knee surgery, they have experienced difficulties on both ends of the court. Buddy Hield's trade deadline acquisition should greatly improve his offensive game.

Since Embiid's injury on Jan. 30, the 76ers have posted a 2-5 record with a -9.2 net rating. This includes a 116.5 offensive rating, a significant decrease from their sixth-ranked 119.4 rating, and a 125.7 defensive rating, which earlier stood at 114.7.

The 76ers needed a tough, defensive-minded guard for their bench because Patrick Beverley and Jaden Springer were also traded at the deadline. A little extra ball handling was also required in Embiid's absence to cover for rising All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Lowry has demonstrated over his glorified career that he can offer both.

He averaged only 8.2 points per game in 37 games for the Heat this season, however, as the 2023 postseason showed, he can still contribute in games. Earlier in the season, he made 38.5% of his 3-point shots while with the Heat.

He remains a physical defender who plays bigger than his size, something that will probably be effective against teams like Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

