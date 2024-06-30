"3D movie date night": Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones catches a flick with Pacers guard and assistant coach

Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton was recently seen watching a movie alongside his girlfriend Jade Jones and Pacers assistant coach Isaac Yacob. Jones, who regularly posts about her partner, did not specify which movie the trio were watching but shared a story on Instagram.

Haliburton was sitting with his arms crossed, wearing a blue sweatshirt, and 3-D movie glasses. Further, Yacob was in a black hoodie and seemed to be completely engrossed in the film.

Jones tagged the Pacers assistant coach, who has a stacked CV when it comes to various NBA teams. Yacob has spent three seasons with the LA Lakers as a coaching associate, after which he moved to the Sacramento Kings as the Head Video Coordinator. He then joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach and works in player development as well.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones posted the image on her Instagram story alongside the following caption:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“3D movie date night plus @iy14.”

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones catches a flick with Pacers guard and assistant coach (image credit: Jade Jones/IG)

Haliburton led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost against the eventual champions Boston Celtics, and made his second-straight All-Star appearance. Now, however, as his partner’s IG story suggests, the player seems to be making the most of the off-season as well.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones celebrated 5 years together in April

Jade Jones is an Iowa native and a former cheerleader for her college. Notably, her cheerleading squad won the state championships and she then chose to become an elementary school teacher, which was her dream.

Tyrese Haliburton met Jones back in college at Iowa State University and the couple has been going since starting dating in 2019. They celebrated their fifth anniversary recently, which Jones shared on IG:

"5 whole years of you and me 💚 the best 5 years of my life!! Happy Anniversary to my soul mate, my best friend, my right hand! I love our love so much ✨🫶🏼."

With the offseason here, the couple will doubtless be looking forward to being able to spend more time together away from the rigors of the NBA campaign.