  "3rd MVP incoming": Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves NBA fans astonished in EuroBasket return with insane stat line in just 15 mins

"3rd MVP incoming": Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves NBA fans astonished in EuroBasket return with insane stat line in just 15 mins

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 20, 2025 21:18 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Quarterfinal - GER-GRE - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane stat line against Latvia (Image Source: IMAGN)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible performance in Greece's exhibition game against Latvia on Wednesday. The star forward's 25-point display propelled the national team to a 104-86 victory.

Antetokounmpo registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 15 minutes of action.

Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis, the best player on the Latvian team, couldn't keep up with Antetokounmpo. He struggled on the floor, shooting 2-for-7 from the field and had seven points. Although it's just an exhibition game, it was still something to admire as the national teams prepare for the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.

Following his game, fans commented on the 6-foot-11 forward's performance.

"3rd MVP incoming," a fan said.
"Pure dominance in limited minutes, scary hours for the rest of Europe 😳🇬🇷" another fan commented.
"When Giannis on the court smirkin yk yall in trouble 😭 " one fan said.

Others didn't buy Giannis Antetokounmpo's game and downplayed the international competition.

"Giannis highlights polluting the timeline, I’m glad he can get his game off against unathletic European players 👍" someone commented.
"chill. he's playing against traffic cones smh," a comment read.
"Hydrogen bomb vs coughing baby," a fan posted.

Greece has two more games before the start of the real tournament. Their next game will be on Aug. 22 against Italy. Following that, Antetokounmpo and the national team will face France on Aug. 24.

How good is Giannis Antetokounmpo overseas?

Playing overseas is far different from playing in the NBA, with different rules and crowd support. However, a great player, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, can dominate whether he's playing international ball or not.

In his career, Antetokounmpo has represented his home country on a few occasions. Last year, the Greek Freak represented Greece in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, playing three games during the tournament.

In the tournament, the nine-time All-Star averaged 27 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot a very efficient 68.9% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a tournament-high 34 points against Canada. He added five rebounds and two assists in the game, and shot 64.7% from the field.

Edited by William Paul
