“When Michael Jordan played, I don’t believe hearing him complain, so why should we?” - 3x All-Defensive player in favor a 82-game NBA season, believes the league is perfect right now

The NBA is a league constantly looking to improve its product. One of the biggest dilemmas in recent years is trying to make the regular season more meaningful. Adding the play-in tournament was a solution of this, and while it has seen some success, more changes could be in the air.

Recently, Commissioner Adam Silver tossed out the idea of shortening the amount of regular season games played. This could help with the prevention of injuries in the playoffs and cut down on the amount of "load management" seen across the league.

Ironically enough, the biggest pushback the NBA has received on this is from the players. While on ESPN's 'First Take,' Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverly was very open about not wanting to see a reduced number of regular-season games.

"I believe this league is perfect the way it is. When Micahel Jordan played I don't believe hearing him complain, so why should we? I understand that people talk about risk of injury, but 82 games does give you a chance to heal from injuries also."

First Take @FirstTake @CJMcCollum didn’t hold back on his first appearance on First Take when discussing the idea of a shortened NBA season. .@CJMcCollum didn’t hold back on his first appearance on First Take when discussing the idea of a shortened NBA season. https://t.co/6pcDLA4a5G

Should the NBA look to shortnen the length of the regular season?

2022 NBA Finals: Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

Given how big a business the NBA has become, it seems unlikely they will be in any rush to cut down the number of games played. This could be one of the main factors as to why players are giving so much pushback. If the league decides to slim down the regular season, it will result in contracts taking a dip as well.

Load management and injuries are certainly problems, but a case can be made the NBA is just a victim of circumstance right now. Because of how hard the pandemic hit the world, the shutdown completely skewed the league's timeline. Essentially, it's almost like there have been three seasons packed right on top of each other. Because of how condensed things have been, players have been putting a major toll on their bodies.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



“Professional sports is not good on your body. It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it… Part of greatness is longevity… I think this is a joke.”

Richard Jefferson’s 2 min. rant on shortening the NBA season“Professional sports is not good on your body. It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it… Part of greatness is longevity… I think this is a joke.” Richard Jefferson’s 2 min. rant on shortening the NBA season😳“Professional sports is not good on your body. It's supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can't do it… Part of greatness is longevity… I think this is a joke.” https://t.co/T28RTWc93K

With the world slowly inching back to normality, this issue could resolve itself naturally. For the first time in awhile, guys are going to have a full offseason to rest and recouperate from a long season. Getting the extra time back should allow players to put in the work necessary to get their bodies back to 100% physically.

There are certainly changes the league can make to improve, but cutting into the regular season is not one of them. Hopefully, they decide to listen to the voices of the players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far