3x NBA champ reckons LeBron James joining Joel Embiid has better chance than Jimmy Butler Philly reunion

3x NBA champion with the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem, believes that the Philadelphia 76ers have a better shot at signing LeBron James than Jimmy Butler. The 76ers are reportedly interested in a reunion with Butler as trade rumors heat up circling the Miami Heat superstar as he becomes eligible to sign an extension.

Pat Riley's explosive comments on Butler after the Heat's first-round exit sparked speculation of unrest between the parties.

"If you're not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut," Riley said about Butler for claiming Miami would have won with him against any team in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, the Sixers are also monitoring LeBron's potential free agency. He has a $51.4 million player option, which he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent and open conversations with teams other than the Lakers. James was non-committal to signing an extension after the Lakers' season ended with a first-round loss to Denver.

While discussing the various options the 76ers are eyeing, including James and Butler, Haslem adamantly claimed the Lakers star moving to the 76ers has better chances before jokingly backing up his opinion.

"[The Lakers] have a better chance of getting Bron than they do Jimmy [Butler]. ... You gotta go through me. I'm standing at the county line."

Haslem also addressed Riley's remarks on Butler and why that was a usual day within the Heat organization, saying:

"We speak our mind in Miami right now, if you guys don't know that by now. We believe in eye-to-eye communication. We don't believe in walking away with our heads down and mumbling under our breath."

Udonis Haslem is well-versed in the Heat culture, having spent his 20 season-career with the franchise until last year. He was part of the team's three championship runs, including two as LeBron James' teammate.

Udonis Haslem smartly avoids potential tampering fine with LeBron James-Heat links

The Miami Heat are another team linked with LeBron James. Udonis Haslem, a former player-turned-executive, avoided potential tampering fines during Wednesday's segment of "Get Up" on ESPN after answering which team was a better fit for LeBron in the Eastern Conference sneakily.

"I'm not gonna say it, I was gonna write it for you," Haslem said as he wrote 'Miami Heat' on a piece of paper.

Expand Tweet

Haslem hilariously reminded his co-panelists about his job title with the Heat as the Vice President of Basketball Development, citing that as a reason to be discreet with his answer.

The Heat and LeBron James' reunion would be an intriguing option for both involved. However, LeBron potentially commanding a $154.5 million max contract in free agency would be a stumbling block. Miami doesn't have cap space, and creating some to add James would limit it from making moves in the market because of the CBA's salary cap rules.