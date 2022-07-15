“There’s a reason why I’m f**king here” - 3x NBA champion slams the ‘dumb motherf**kers’ who think he’s hogging a place with the Miami Heat

Despite playing very rarely, few people mean more to their team than Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat. The 42-year-old has spent the last 19 seasons with the organization. Haslem has played a key role in maintaining what has been coined "Heat Culture."

Over the past three seasons, Udonis Haslem has appeared in only 18 games for the Miami Heat. Even with such extremely minimal time spent on the court, the front office continues to re-sign the veteran big man. Essentially, Haslem has become an assistant coach in uniform.

Haslem was recently called out for taking up the roster spot every year simply to keep a spot at the end of the bench. The three-time champion did not hold back during his response to such criticism.

"Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot. People don’t know that we got the most undrafted people in the NBA on our team. There’s literally something going on here, people, which you dumb motherf****** can’t understand.

"You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f****** here.”

Are the Miami Heat wasting a roster spot on Udonis Haslem

Some might feel the Heat are wasting a roster spot signing Udonis Haslem every year. However, that is not the case.

While he might not be able to provide much help on the court anymore, his value comes in the locker room and behind the scenes.

For any team looking to compete for an NBA title, culture and experience are extremely important.

Haslem has been with the Heat for nearly two decades and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Part of why the organization is so well respected is because of guys like him who enforce the right mentality.

It's also worth noting that the Heat are typically one of the deepest teams in the league every year. So it would be unwise to say it would be a waste for them to sign Haslem.

Good veteran leadership is hard to find in the NBA. Some might think it serves little purpose. But a well-run organization would not make such a move unless they considered it important.

