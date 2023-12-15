"3x3 basketball is the future of India" - Basketball Federation of India President Aadhav Arjuna

Basketball in India has evolved into a powerhouse, and one format making waves is 3x3 basketball. Back in 2017, India welcomed its first 3x3 Pro Basketball League, '3BL,' sparking a surge in popularity. Fast forward to 2021, and 3x3 basketball even made its debut in the Tokyo Olympics.

What sets 3x3 apart? It's a high-speed, dynamic version played on a half-court with three players per team. Basketball Federation of India President Aadhav Arjuna shared his thoughts on the future of 3x3 in India, offering insights into its growth and the unique excitement it brings to the game.

Here are the excerpts from his interview:

Q: The 3x3 is a new format that has come up. How do you see the growth of this particular format?

A: This is the future of India. What we've focused on recently is the under-18 junior team participating in the World Championship. So, we are in the top twelve positions in the world in the under-18 category. We are also focusing on women. This marks the first senior national event for men and women in India. Previously, only the top eight teams were included. Now, almost 30 states are participating, with 25 women's teams and a total of 56 teams involved. It's more entertaining; it's like music combined with the game. We can conduct it on the beach, in malls, or anywhere with a crowd. That's why we are placing more emphasis on the 3x3 game in India. Even in the future, a league is on the horizon, with plans to start it by 2024.

Q: Can you provide some brief details about the league? How many teams are you planning, and will it involve corporate franchises? Any details you can share?

A: Yes. Many corporates have already shown interest. We are working on a new structure. Initially, we plan to start with a school league in collaboration with the NBA, followed by a college league in partnership with new corporate entities. Subsequently, we will focus on the 3x3 format with 16 corporate teams. The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) owns the league, but we are ready to offer these 16 teams to franchises. Within the next two to three months, we will release more details on the new structure.

Q: How is this format different from general basketball in terms of rules and other aspects?

A: General basketball is played with 5x5 teams, known as one of the world's fastest games. However, 3x3 is even faster, with just ten minutes or 21 points needed for victory. It requires quick, competitive movements, as there is no time for rest, and claiming fouls is not allowed. It's completely a different platform; 5x5 and 3x3 are distinct. The national 3x3 league offers a new experience for players, and within two years, we believe India will secure a gold medal in the Asia Cup.

Q: How did you conceive the idea of a national league, and how did you bring together state teams? What was the thought process and planning behind implementing this league?

A: Recently, I attended a FIBA World Congress meeting in Manila. During the meeting, it was strongly emphasized that 3x3 is the future of the sport. Many countries had already made plans, and we felt we were a bit late in India. We should have concentrated on it three to four years ago. The new BFI decided to plan national events to familiarize players and coaches with 3x3. We aim to conduct under-13, under-16, and under-18 national 3x3 events. This will help the format reach both rural and urban areas more commercially.

Q: How soon do you think 3x3 will replace traditional 5x5 basketball, and do you believe the shorter format will become more significant in the future?

A: It's not about replacing; our ultimate ambition is in 5x5 basketball. However, 3x3 is different. Currently, we have four medals in both men's and women's categories in 3x3, and it is already an Olympic event. We are focusing on different platforms, both 3x3 and 5x5. To win medals in 5x5, we need to focus on more academies. Establishing ten academies across India in collaboration with the NBA and Serbian coaches is a long-term process, around five years. For 3x3, we believe we can achieve medals in Asia within two to three years.

Q: What other initiatives are being taken for player development, including scholarships or other plans for young players by the Basketball Federation of India?

A: We recently concluded the under-13 mini event, where we awarded a prize money of twelve lakhs. This is a substantial amount. Our focus now is on developing more academies to international standards. Currently, the NBA academy is running in Delhi, and we aspire to establish ten such academies. We are also working on improving the corporate structure to support player development further.