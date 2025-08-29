$4,000,000 ex-NBA star highlights Bronny James and Shilo Sanders’ harsh nepotism double standard

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams posted a video on nepotism and the double standard surrounding it, citing Bronny James and Shilo Sanders as examples. James made it to the league last year after the Lakers selected him with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 draft. He has had a difficult start to life in the NBA, facing harsh criticism from the fans.Shilo Sanders has also faced severe criticism since starting his career under his father, Deion Sanders, who is the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Taking issue with the criticism faced by these young men, Williams shared a video on Instagram on Thursday.He explained that Nepotism isn’t questioned with families like the Rockefellers, the Kennedys, and the Waltons (Walmart), so it also shouldn’t be questioned when it comes to the families of Black athletes carrying legacies forward. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Take Bronny James. That young man is deserving. He’s put in the time. He’s put the work in. He’s earned the shot and he’s stepping into the league on merit. But the moment his name hit the draft boards, the media, and sadly even parts of our community, they rushed to call it nepotism. They hated on it fiercely.”Williams continued, explaining that whatever role LeBron James allegedly played in getting his son into the NBA is the result of the “equity” he has built as a basketball legend:“That’s not favoritism. That’s opportunity. That’s what it looks like when a father builds so much equity in the game, it pays dividends for his son.”Williams also cited the example of Shilo Sanders, suggesting the nepotism working in his favor will help him cope with the loss of being cut by the Buccaneers:“Men like Shilo Sanders, working fiercely, grinding, facing doors that don’t open. And the reality is, nepotism doesn’t guarantee resilience. What it does guarantee, though, is infrastructure, a foundation that lets you pivot. So one setback isn’t the end of the story.”Jay Williams was in the NBA for one season, making 75 appearances for the Chicago Bulls. He showed promise, averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 assists per game.After being involved in a motorcycling accident in 2003, Williams' career as a professional athlete was effectively over. He is worth $4 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.Lakers coach expects Bronny James to get &quot;some minutes&quot; in the 2025-26 seasonBronny James has made it to the league but is yet to get a proper chance to prove himself, playing just 27 games, averaging 6.7 minutes during his rookie year. However, James' sophomore campaign is expected to be different, especially with Lakers' assistant coach Nate McMillan saying he expects the young star to &quot;get some minutes.&quot;Speaking on &quot;The Sports Shop&quot; podcast on August 12, McMillan expressed his support for Bronny James, saying:&quot;Great, great young man and, you know, we expect him to possibly get some minutes this year.&quot;James averaged 2.3 points in 27 games last season. He will undoubtedly need to make a sizeable jump to stick around the league after such an underwhelming debut.