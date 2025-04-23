$4.8B Eastern Conference outfit emerges as potential landing sport for Jonathan Kuminga: Report

Jonathan Kuminga’s days with the Golden State Warriors might not last past the playoffs. The athletic forward, who will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, has not played in the Dubs’ most important games this season. Golden State might have to agree to send Kuminga elsewhere for the right price.
Marc Stein had this to report about Kuminga’s status with the Warriors:
"The Nets, at present, are projected to be the only team with $40 million in salary cap space this summer, theoretically positioning them to mount a firm Kuminga pursuit if they wish.
"That lack of abundant cap space has led various team strategists this week to suggest that a sign-and-trade could be the ultimate mechanism that delivers the former No. 7 pick out of the Bay Area come July."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Brooklyn Nets, valued at $4.8 billion by Forbes, have not shown their “true level of interest,” according to the NBA insider. Still, the team could take a chance at the uber-athletic and talented forward, who has fallen out of the Warriors’ rotation following Jimmy Butler’s ascendance.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr sidelined Kuminga on Apr. 13 for an important regular season game against the LA Clippers. After the game, he spent time working on his shots for a possible appearance in the play-in tournament. Kerr kept him out against the Memphis Grizzlies and did not let him see action in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Only time will tell if Jonathan Kuminga will see action for the Dubs again.
Steve Kerr praises Jonathan Kuminga’s “attitude” amid benching in key games
Steve Kerr has never been afraid to bench superstars when he sees the necessity. He did it to Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid in the 2024 Olympics. Kerr also praised them for keeping a positive vibe despite the tough situation.
Kerr returned to the same situation after benching Jonathan Kuminga. He had this to say after the forward’s DNP against the Houston Rockets on Sunday:
"Jonathan [Kuminga] has been fantastic. His attitude, his energy on the bench, cheering guys on, staying ready. He's a great, great young guy. This has been tough on him, but he's doing exactly what he should be doing, which is staying ready.”
Kerr, Tatum and Embiid won the gold medal in Paris. How this season will end for the multi-titled coach and the young forward is still up in the air. Kerr could still be praising Jonathan Kuminga's attitude when the time comes to play or trade him.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.