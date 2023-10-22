4 best W-L records by NBA team that had the #1 pick on draft night

Securing the top pick in the NBA draft is an exciting time for a franchise. Usually, the top pick is one of the world's top prospects and could alter the future of an NBA team. However, prospects usually take time to develop and acclimate to the rigors of the NBA.

Some of the world's most talented players needed three or four seasons before they were ready to lead their teams to deep playoff runs.

However, a first-round pick occasionally comes into the league ready to make an immediate impact. Rarely are athletes like LeBron James able to carry their team to victory on their own. Instead, the first overall picks fit into a team and add value with their intangibles.

Here are the four teams with the best win-loss record after securing the first overall pick.

San Antonio Spurs have two of the best win-loss records after drafting the first overall pick

The San Antonio Spurs have a rich heritage. For a small market team, they're incredibly good at pinpointing, developing, and maximizing talent. The Spurs have had two amazing seasons throughout their franchise history after being selected overall in the NBA draft.

In 1987, the Spurs drafted David Robinson. However, they had to wait for him to finish his military commitments. The Spurs improved from 21-61 in 1988-89 to 56-26 in 1989-90, a remarkable 35-game improvement with Robinson.

After drafting Tim Duncan first overall in 1997, the franchise swiftly improved, winning 56 regular-season games compared to 20 the previous season. It also helped that Robinson had recovered from an injury and Duncan was a once-in-a-generation star.

Boston Celtics have one of the best win/loss records after owning the 1st overall NBA Draft pick

In 2017, the Boston Celtics had the top pick in the NBA draft. However, Danny Ainge traded out of the first pick, moving back to the third, which resulted in the Celtics acquiring Jayson Tatum - who is now an All-NBA talent and a top-10 player in the NBA.

Boston ended the season with a 55-27 record and made a deep playoff run, making them one of the most successful teams in the season directly after owning the top-overall pick in the draft.

The Orlando Magic have one of the best win/loss records after owning the 1st overall NBA Draft pick

In 1993 the Orlando Magic drafted Chris Webber with the first overall pick before trading him to the Golden State Warriors.

Orlando received Penny Hardaway in return. The trade worked out well for Orlando, as Hardaway became the franchise's star.

The Orlando Magic finished the 1993-94 season with a record of 50-32, ranking them as one of the most successful teams in the year following their owning a top-overall draft pick.