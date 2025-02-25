4× NBA All-Star issues blunt advice for Joel Embiid's weight problems as injuries keep piling up for 2023 MVP

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid received blunt advice from former 4x NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on Monday. The former Kings and Warriors center asked the reigning MVP to shed some weight to help with his recurring injuries. Embiid has 19 appearances this year (out of the 76ers' 57 games).

During Monday's episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams were joined by "Boogie" Cousins. The former All-Star didn't hold back when talking about the former MVP's injury problems as he asked him to lose at least 40 pounds:

"For me it's the weight," he said "You're at the point now in your career where your weight matters. You've been through injuries, you've been through surgeries, obviously it's still a nagging thing. So now it's about holding yourself accountable, go lose 40 pounds," Cousins said.

The former Kentucky alumni also expressed how Joel Embiid's knees would not be able to hold his weight after all the wear and tear he has endured. Comparing the 76ers star's situation with Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan, he continued:

"You being at that size and weight in the league today it doesn't really help you. You don't have to go out there and be this huge, physical guy anymore," Cousins explained, "Even Tim Duncan did it at a certain point in his career, he started having injuries, he dropped weight and it helped."

DeMarcus Cousins himself suffered with injuries during his time in the league and his advice to Embiid surely comes from an experienced view.

Doctors suggest 'radical' surgeries for Joel Embiid as the star struggles to perform on the court

Joel Embiid has been on the sidelines for the majority of this season due to a recurring knee injury and was benched by Nick Nurse in the fourth quarter on Saturday. The center also missed out on his team's blowout loss to the Bulls on Monday as sources reported that doctors have suggested a 'radical' surgery to tackle his knee problem.

According to a report from Marcus Hayers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, doctors in Philadelphia have been suggesting an unorthodox method to alleviate the big from his pain as all traditional methods have failed to heal the Cameroonian-born star. A few of the methods suggested for the star include a meniscus replacement, low-dose radiation therapy or even an osteotomy.

An osteotomy is a radical surgery that involves breaking a bone around the hip region to realign the joint and alleviate pressure. Although not confirmed, the extent of Joel Embiid's injuries has seemingly left certain doctors with little choice as he continues to struggle.

