"4 years, 80-90M should be right price": Fans buzz as Lakers make big move toward resolving Rui Hachimura contract situation

An NBA analyst reported on Friday that the LA Lakers and Rui Hachimura “have had extensive discussions on a contract extension.” Both sides are said to be working for a deal before the 2025-26 season starts. Hachimura is on the final season of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed in July 2023.Fans reacted to the report of a potential extension:“Useful role player. 4 years, 80-90M should be the right price. Like a PJ Washington or Brooks.”Roman Corto @CortoRomanLINK@Ary_Report Useful role player. 4 years, 80-90M should be the right price. Like a PJ Washington or Brooks.One fan said:𝓭𝓲𝓮𝓰𝓸 @ClankerCrusaderLINK@Ary_Report Only if we get him on a very team friendly deal. 2 year 28 would be niceAnother fan added:🌟💎 @NotLikeReavesLINK@Ary_Report @izad_saeed Dawg if we actually pay him more than 22+ million per year then we’re finishedOne more fan continued:Purple Gold Forever 👑 @CL830_LakersLINK@Ary_Report No extension right now. If they do, Lakers won't be able to make any significant trade before trade deadline, since Rui will very likely to be included in it but he can't be if there is an extension now. Can't imagine Lakers doing it.Another fan commented:A Tax Collector @a_txcllctr87033LINK@Ary_Report I wouldn't pay him more than 18. He's a slow, one-way PF. I'd rather trade him this year tbh for a better defensive wing.Late in September, Sam Amick of The Athletic, during a discussion with Zach Lowe, said that an extension might not be on the table. The NBA insider said that the Lakers are prioritizing roster and financial cap flexibility to go after another free agent in 2026 or 2027.The Lakers are also hoping to keep Austin Reaves, who has a $14.8 million player option in the summer of 2026. According to Spotrac, AR turned down GM Rob Pelinka’s four-year, $89 million offer.Over the last two seasons, Rui Hachimura has been a key cog for the LA Lakers. During that stretch, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Hachimura’s 41.8% shooting from deep during that span has been invaluable for his team.A max extension for Hachimura could give him around $27 million a season, per Spotrac. Between Reaves and the Japanese superstar, the Lakers are reportedly looking to have AR, who is arguably a borderline All-Star.JJ Redick still undecided if Rui Hachimura starts or comes off the benchOutside of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton, JJ Redick’s starting five remains undecided. Last season, Redick’s first season with the LA Lakers, Rui Hachimura started in 57 of the 59 games he played. The Japanese star kept his role in the starting unit once the playoffs started.For the upcoming season, Redick has kept his options open. He said during the Lakers’ media day early this month that Marcus Smart is needed as a point of attack defender. If Smart gets one of the two remaining starting slots, the final spot could be a toss-up between Jake LaRavia and Hachimura.Jarred Vanderbilt is likely in the running, but Vanderbilt’s inconsistent outside shooting only allows defenders to collapse on Doncic. Hachimura and LaRavia have the floor-spacing games that can punish opponents who decide to be too aggressive against Doncic or Reaves.Rui Hachimura seems to have the inside track because he is familiar with Redick’s system, and he has chemistry with Reaves and Doncic.