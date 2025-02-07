$40,338,144 former ROTY on Cavaliers radar as key defensive piece on the buy-out market

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked away as one of the winners of this year's trade deadline after trading for De'Andre Hunter, filling the hole in their starting lineup. However, teams around the league aren't done making moves, as the focus shifts from the trade market to the buyouts that are expected throughout the league.

The buyout market includes names like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Seth Curry and Kelly Olynyk, but Cleveland is targeting a different player to add to their roster. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers have set up meetings with Ben Simmons once he and his $40,338,144 contract(according to Spotrac) is bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

While he isn't the same player that won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award en route to three All-Star appearances, Simmons is still an attractive candidate for contenders looking to add a defensive piece to their roster. The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season, but the team has been looking for defenders to boost their ninth-ranked defense.

Simmons' career has been one of the more confusing ones in recent memory. The former LSU Tiger went from a promising start to his career to four years full of off-court issues and back injuries that have hampered him throughout his tenure in Brooklyn. He hasn't returned to his All-Star form, but this has been Simmons' best season since his 2021 holdout.

Cleveland has had the best record in the Eastern conference by a handful of games for most of the season, but the defending champion Boston Celtics are still the favorites to come out of the East in the postseason. Adding De'Andre Hunter helps the Cavaliers' defense take a step forward, but their lineup is still lacking a playoff-proven perimeter defender.

If he ends up a Cavalier, what will be expected of Ben Simmons?

If they do bring him in off the buyout market, Cleveland doesn't need Simmons to return to his All-Star form to be an effective contributor. His biggest value comes in his 6-foot-10, 240 lb. frame and defensive versatility. His role on the Cavaliers would be clear; serve as a backup big man and help prop up the playmaking of the second unit.

Contending teams around the NBA are speculated to be interested in adding Simmons, including the Houston Rockets and Clippers. If he can put together a healthy second half of the season, Simmons could have a say in how this year's postseason plays out depending on which team he decides to join.

