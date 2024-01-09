$40 million worth Trevor Ariza walks away with Rolls Royce after splitting from ex-wife Bree Anderson: Former Laker's divorce explored

Former NBA standout Trevor Ariza and his ex-wife have reportedly agreed to terms on a divorce settlement. The couple had been involved in an ugly spat that had seen them go through a public divorce, with plenty of accusations being thrown on both sides. Now, according to an exclusive report from Radar Online, the details of the couple's split have been made official.

The report indicates that Ariza will pay $10,000 in monthly child support to his ex-wife for their two children, however, that isn't all. In addition to the monthly $10,000, Trevor Ariza is also set to pay his ex-wife a one-time payment of $664,000.

Unfortunately for the former NBA star, as part of the split, he has given up ownership of the couple's San Diego home. Included in the settlement, Ariza will forfeit all furnishings and decor inside the house, including artwork. In exchange, he will retain ownership of the couple's Playa Del Vista house in California.

Fortunately for the NBA star, he has also retained ownership of several cars from his collection, including a 1964 Chevy Impala, a 2020 Maybach and a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. On the flip side, his ex-wife took ownership of a 2021 Rolls Royce and a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

While Ariza did have to split ownership of his bank accounts and his NBA retirement account, he did retain sole ownership of his businesses. In addition, the couple have also agreed to joint custody of their kids.

Looking at further details of Trevor Ariza's split with ex-wife

The divorce between Trevor Ariza and his ex-wife was a messy one that played out in the public eye. Last year, Ariza's ex-wife argued in court that the former NBA standout had physically assaulted her in February 2020 and in 2021.

She filed a restraining order on her former partner, indicating that he would simply come and go from her home as he pleased. In response, Ariza allegedly threatened to change the locks of their house, which was followed up by his ex-wife alleging that she had been physically abused.

As she detailed, on two separate occasions, Trevor Ariza allegedly assaulted her, striking her with a closed fist and choking her. Ariza, of course, refuted the claims, while arguing that he didn't have the $60,000 per month in child and spousal support she was requesting.

At the time, he notably stated in court that he was unemployed after retiring from the NBA and wouldn't be able to maintain his former lifestyle. Since being waived by the LA Lakers in April 2022, he has remained out of the league, announcing his retirement that same year.

Despite all of that, it sounds as though the couple have now settled things in court as they look to go their separate ways in the next chapter of their lives.