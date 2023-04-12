"40 years old, killing himself in a play-in game" - Charles Barkley raves about LeBron James after monster effort leads LA Lakers to the playoffs

Charles Barkley reserved high praise for LeBron James for gutting it out for the LA Lakers and helping them make the playoffs. James gave his all during the team's seventh-seed game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

The Lakers trailed by 15 points, but James kept them in the game, impacting both ends. On a night when the team couldn't get going, LeBron tallied perhaps the most important 30-point game of his career. He shot 57.1% from the field, grabbed 10 boards, dished out six assists and made two blocks.

Barkley was on-air covering the game for TNT when he said this about LeBron's efforts at this age in a play-in game (via Legion Hoops):

"LeBron is amazing. 40 years old, killing himself in a play-in game."

LeBron James didn't hesitate in diving after loose balls and winning 50-50 possessions to keep the Lakers in the game. He even drew a charge and defended the Timberwolves' players efficiently on most possessions. James played 45 minutes and 18 seconds after the game went into OT. It was the second-most minutes he has played in a game this year.

Furthermore, James has done all this while playing through a foot injury that should've kept him on the sidelines longer than expected. His physical level of play has impressed everyone, as arguably no other player in the game's history has contributed as much as him in year 20.

LeBron James could be decisive against Memphis Grizzlies in the first round

LeBron James' return to the playoffs is official. This is where he has thrived the most in his career. James made eight finals appearances in a row and nine in 10 years in the 2010s, which isn't an easy feat in the modern-day era of the NBA.

However, that speaks to his determination and focus in the knockout rounds. James will flex his experience against the young Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Due to this, the Grizzlies are a favorable matchup for LeBron and the Lakers.

Memphis has made the playoffs in the past two years. However, they endured a 4-1 loss in 2021 in the first round to the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies nearly gave up their first round against the Timberwolves last season before eventually losing to Golden State in the conference semis.

Their inexperience was on display in both series. The Grizzlies can lack focus at crucial junctures, something which LeBron James and the LA Lakers will look to capitalize on.

The Timberwolves led by 15 points midway through the third quarter, but the Lakers remained unfazed. LeBron James and co. tightened things defensively and restricted the T'Wolves to only 12 points in the fourth.

That total could've been nine had Anthony Davis not fouled Mike Conley on a three-point attempt with just a second left in the game. However, the Lakers maintained their composure and used their experience to get the win and advance to the playoffs.

This makes their first-round series against the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies an unpredictable matchup, as experience is crucial in the postseason.

