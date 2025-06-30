"$40M per year he better win a championship"- NBA fans stunned as James Harden secures massive $81.5 million return to Clippers

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, James Harden will opt out of his $36.3 million player option to re-sign with the LA Clippers. The former MVP "intends to sign a new two-year, $81.5 million contract" with a player option in the second year. Harden’s deal aligns his timeline with fellow Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is on the books for $100.3 million, per Spotrac.
James Harden played a key role in the LA Clippers’ strong regular season in 2024-25. With Kawhi Leonard recovering from a knee injury, “The Beard” carried the team in the first few months of the season.
For his efforts, NBA coaches gave Harden an All-Star nod. He finished last season averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Harden also earned an All-NBA third-team honor, his first since 2020.
James Harden’s heavy lifting in the regular season helped the Clippers finish with a 50-32 record. As the fifth-seeded team in the playoffs, they gave the fourth-ranked Denver Nuggets a big scare before losing in seven games.
Harden has also been durable since arriving in Los Angeles. He played in 151 of 164 games, his most in two years since the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Houston Rockets, when he played 163 of 164 games.
James Harden helped Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac to career-best numbers last season
More than just individual All-Star play, James Harden made his teammates better, likely a big reason for the hefty new contract. Norman Powell, a consistent beneficiary of Harden’s passes, averaged a career-best 21.8 ppg. In two years playing with Harden, Powell has averaged 17.4 ppg and shot 48.5%, including 42.6% from 3-point range — easily the best stretch of his career.
Ivica Zubac also improved last season. The Croatian center averaged 16.8 ppg, a big leap from his 11.7 ppg a year ago. Zubac’s offensive contributions helped earn him votes for Most Improved Player of the Year, an honor that went to Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels.
The Clippers are counting on Harden to sustain his excellent form and help carry the team to another potential playoff appearance.
