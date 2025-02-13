"45% body fat" - NBA fans troll Luka Doncic after first loss in Lakers uniform comes with 20+ point deficit vs 12-win team 

NBA fans wasted no time trolling Luka Doncic, the newly minted LA Lakers guard, as he suffered his first loss with the Purple and Gold. The Lakers lost 131-119 to the Utah Jazz, a team in the bottom rung of the Western Conference.

Fans were quick to mock Doncic as his conditioning reports continue to be a talking point of the season. Soon after the loss, the topic immediately switched to weight.

"45% body fat"

The responses continued to pour in with another fan tweeting:

"Too late to void the trade?"

One more brought LeBron James into the mix.

"It’s time to have #that conversation about LeBron"

The weight continued to be a chatter:

"0 defense; 3 donuts ate"

Another believed Doncic would link up with Nikola Jokic soon.

"Is it just me that thinks he’s going to leave the lakers one day and join up with jokic in Denver? Makes too much sense"

Doncic ended with 15 points on 6-13 shooting from the field and 3-8 from the deep. The guard had four rebounds and as many assists along with five turnovers in 23 minutes of action. The Lakers went down as Rui Hachimura led with a team-high 19 points.

JJ Redick had made his intentions clear about Luka Doncic's minutes restrictions

JJ Redick was more focused on the future. Pre-game, he made it clear that Luka Doncic will continue to be on a minute restriction as he ramps back from his left calf strain.

“We’re gonna have Luka, despite his protests, on a restriction tonight.”

Doncic now has 17 and 15 points in both his games for the Lakers so far. With the All-Star break coming up, the 6x All-Star will now have a chance to recover and also get familiar with Redick's playbook. With health becoming a key factor, Luka Doncic will be instrumental in LA's title hopes once he recovers from his calf issue.

