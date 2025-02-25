4X NBA All Star gets honest on Spurs realistic chances of landing Cooper Flag amid Victor Wembenyama injury

The San Antonio Spurs felt they had a case to make for the 2025 playoffs, with the pairing of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. However, tragedy struck when the 2024 Rookie of the Year was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder after the NBA All-Star game.

Ad

With their playoff chances uncertain, four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins gave Spurs fans hope with a scenario. On a Monday Episode of Run It Back he asserted that Wemby's absence could give the team a chance at a higher draft pick, potentially landing the top-ranked 2025 Draft prospect, Cooper Flagg.

"With Wemby out, I don't think the playoffs are a real thing for the Spurs. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. They have a chance at Cooper Flagg, and if not him, a guy like Ace Bailey."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cooper Flagg has been linked to San Antonio by fans and the media. However, the possibility of that happening is slim, as they have a 3% chance of winning the No. 1 draft pick in the lottery.

The Duke star caused a frenzy on social media when he liked a post on X that featured him alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Presently, the Spurs are focused on building their core around the 2023 No. 1 pick. They made moves to strengthen their young roster, bringing in De'Aaron Fox during the mid-season and veteran Chris Paul during off-season trades.

Ad

While the idea of landing Cooper Flag is exciting, the 2025 draft pool is deep. Other alternatives like Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Illinois Kasparas Jakucionis could excite the San Antonio fan base about the future.

Spurs Victor Wembanyama named the only "untouchable" by DeMarcus Cousins

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has seen his stock rise and earned praise from the media, fans and former players. DeMarcus Cousins, on a Feb. 6 episode of Run It Back, gave his opinion about the French star.

Ad

"There's one guy that's untouchable; the freak down in San Antonio. ... if you trade Wemby, you'll never be around the game of basketball again."

Expand Tweet

Ad

That came amid the just concluded mid-season trade that saw Luka Doncic move to the LA Lakers. With Wemby in the second year of a four-year $55 million rookie contract, he can only become a restricted free agent by the 2027-28 season.

This season, he's averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. He was the frontrunner for the DPOY award before his season was untimely cut short by the DVT issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback