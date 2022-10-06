“What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP” – 4x NBA champion comments on the altercation between two Warriors teammates, says players are like family

Following their back-to-back wins in the NBA Japan Games, the Warriors potentially find themselves in hot water.

As first reported by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green were involved in a physical altercation during a practice session at the Golden State Warriors training facility yesterday.

In a tweet, Charania wrote:

"When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly."

Story at @ThompsonScribe: theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.Story at @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green. Story at @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe: theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1…

ESPN's report explicitly stated the nature of the physical altercation between the two. The report stated that Green threw a punch at Poole after a verbal argument got out of control. The organisation is currently reviewing the incident.

Draymond Green is known to be a vocal leader and has often been the subject of such matters. Veteran Andre Iguodala came to Jordan Poole's defense on Twitter. Iguodala also suggested that players are like a family.

andre @andre What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE”

andre @andre And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…

A few weeks ago, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors said this about Draymond Green (via Anthony Slater):

"If you can't be yelled at by Draymond, you can't play on the Warriors. It's kind've like a bylaw now."

Warriors preview: Jordan Poole's pending extension, Klay Thompson's restrictions in NBA preseason

Golden State Warriors NBA Media Day

Things to note about the Warriors currently are Jordan Poole's contract extension and Klay Thompson missing some NBA preseason games.

If Klay doesn't scrimmage today, he will not be eligible to play in the game against the Lakers on Sunday.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors went light in their first practice after the Japan trip today. Heavier practice tomorrow. Scrimmage on Thursday. Steve Kerr said he doubts Klay Thompson will scrimmage Thursday. Remaining cautious. If he doesn't, that'd rule him out vs Lakers on Sunday. Warriors went light in their first practice after the Japan trip today. Heavier practice tomorrow. Scrimmage on Thursday. Steve Kerr said he doubts Klay Thompson will scrimmage Thursday. Remaining cautious. If he doesn't, that'd rule him out vs Lakers on Sunday.

Thompson returned to the NBA after a two-year absence due to ACL and achilles injuries. In the 32 games he played, he averaged 20.4 points per game, shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Thompson played a crucial role in the Warriors' championship run and averaged 19.0 points per game in the postseason.

Thompson also seems to have a mental block on pickup games as he tore his achilles while playing one — as noted in The Atheltic's "Warriors Plus Minus" podcast.

Slater further reported that it is unlikely that Thompson will suit up on Sunday.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's readiness for opener: "We're 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it's not something we can say yes or no on." Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday. Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's readiness for opener: "We're 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it's not something we can say yes or no on." Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday.

On the Jordan Poole front, his extension prospects have been lit up ever since Tyler Herro inked a $130 million extension with the Miami Heat.

Herro and Poole played similar roles for their respective teams last season, and the consensus is that if Herro elicited a $130 million contract, Poole would be getting a similar contract from Golden State.

Anthony Slater made similar arguments in his piece on the matter, where he points to Herro's contract being used as a benchmark instead of RJ Barrett's and Anfernee Simon's.

