4x NBA Champion throws wild theory about Luka Doncic trade while recalling historic moves ft. Wilt Chamberlain & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

When Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers right before the trade deadline, many NBA fans were quick to call the move the biggest trade of all time. Considering the fact that Doncic was just 25 years old when the trade was announced, and the fact that the trade was completed in secrecy, the deal left fans stunned.

During an appearance on Big Boy TV this week, four-time NBA champion John Salley cited Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's trade to the Lakers was bigger than the Doncic trade. Additionally, he also seemed to suggest that the NBA played a part in the Doncic trade while also citing the example of Wilt Chamberlain's trade to LA.

In the case of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the big man had won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971. Some years later, he requested a trade that landed him in LA before the 1975-76 season. With Wilt Chamberlain, his trade from Philly to LA came after the big man notched his third-straight MVP award during the 1967-68 season, where he also led the league in assists.

"The biggest trade in NBA history was Kareem Abdul Jabar from the Bucks after winning the championship (a few years prior) to the Los Angeles Lakers," Salley said. "The first one (big trade) was Wilt Chamberlain from Philly to the Lakers, so Luka is the third to do it.

He then put forward his theory about the Luka Doncic trade and said:

"In order for the NBA to be the NBA, they have to take a star from somewhere else and then place them to hold up this side of the country."

Jeanie Buss opens up on the Luka Doncic trade and speaks about how a leak could have impacted LA

Lakers guard Luka Doncic's (77) T-shirts are draped over seats for fans to wear near Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, middle, wearing gold jacket, before the game against the Utah Jazz on February 10, 2025 - Source: Getty

At the time Luka Doncic was traded, it was reported that both the Lakers and the Mavericks kept the deal under wraps, with only high-level figures like owners and general managers from both organizations being aware of the development.

During an interview with the New York Post this week, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke about the deal, revealing that she feared the news would get out and that this would impact her team if the deal fell through.

“It was really important to me that we didn’t blow up the team," Buss said. "If it had leaked out and the trade hadn’t happened, that would be really unfair to the progress that the coaching staff had made with the team. Because it’s a huge distraction.”

“The trade deadline is part of the business," the Lakers owner said. "It increases the level of stress for everybody, and I’m really proud that it didn’t leak out and that we were able to execute the trade in a way that still was surprising to all the parties involved. But that goes with this business.”

So far, the move seems to have paid off for LA, with the team posting a 5-2 record in games that Luka Doncic has played since being traded. Although he may be struggling to find his rhythm from downtown, it seems to be more a question of when he finds his shot rather than a question of if he will.

