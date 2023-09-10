5 All-Stars from FIBA World Cup 2023 ft. Dennis Schroder, Luka Doncic & more

After the conclusion of the FIBA World Cup 2023, five NBA players have earned the title of All-Stars for their performances in the tournament.

With Germany securing the gold medal with its 83-77 victory over Serbia, there was no doubt that Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, who had a 28-point display in the finals, was one of the tournament’s best players.

This was further solidified when he was officially awarded the title of MVP of FIBA World Cup 2023.

The All-Stars from FIBA World Cup 2023

FIBA has revealed the "All-Star Five" of FIBA World Cup 2023, prominently featuring NBA players.

#1 Dennis Schroder, Germany

Schroder maintained an impressive tournament average of 19.1 points per game (ppg), along with 6.1 assists per game (apg) and two rebounds per game (RPG).

His outstanding performance played a pivotal role in Germany's flawless eight-game undefeated run.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

Also joining the ranks was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. He scored an impressive 31 points in Canada's bronze-medal match against the USA, a performance that secured his country its first-ever medal in international competition.

SGA posted impressive statistics throughout the FIBA World Cup, with an average of 24.5 ppg, ranking him as the fourth-best scorer in the tournament. He also recorded 6.4 apg, placing him at No. 10 in that category, and secured 6.4 rebounds per game for the bronze medal-winning team.

#3 Anthony Edwards, USA

Anthony Edwards of Team USA also earned a spot on the list.

Edwards delivered an average of 18.9 ppg, along with 4.6 rpg and 2.8 apg. He notably had a standout performance with a 35-point explosion during the tournament.

#4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia

The Serbian shooting guard, Bogdan Bogdanovic, earned a spot on the All-Star team with impressive stats, including 19.1 ppg, 4.6 apg and 3.3 rpg.

The Atlanta Hawks guard played a crucial role in Serbia's journey to the finals, particularly with his 23-point performance against Canada in the semifinals. Despite scoring 17 points in Serbia's final match against Germany, they ultimately fell short.

#5 Luka Doncic, Slovenia

And finally, the tournament's best scorer.

Luka Doncic, the Slovenian superstar, emerged as the tournament's top scorer, averaging an impressive 27 ppg. In addition to his scoring prowess, he contributed 7.1 rpg and 6.1 apg. Although Slovenia finished in seventh place, Doncic once again demonstrated on the world stage that he is a force to be reckoned with.