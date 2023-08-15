5 best big men in NBA entering 2023-24 season

Over the past fews years, the NBA has seen a resurgence of the center position. Multiple big man have come along with skill sets we have never seen before. Here is a breakdown of some of the top bigs heading into this upcoming season.

Top NBA big men heading into 2024

1) Nikola Jokic

When it comes to the most skilled big men in the NBA, Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic should be the first name mentioned. The reigning Finals MVP is a talent the league has never seen before at his position.

There have been bigs in the past who are good facilitators, but none to the degree of Jokic. His elite playmaking makes him a triple-double threat on a nightly basis.

2) Joel Embiid

Next up in the conversation of top centers is the reigning regular season MVP Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star has fought hard to get where he is now. After missing the first two years of his career, he is now arguably the most dominant center since Shaquille O'Neal.

Now in his prime, Embiid has done everything he can to try and get Philly over the hump. Unfortunately, he's found himself on a team with constant off-the-court drama.

3) Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis inked a big contract extension this summer, and rightfully so. When it comes to two-way play at center, there are few at his level.

Injuries have derailed AD's Lakers tenure, but when healthy, he's among the NBA's top bigs. In 56 games this season, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

4) Domantas Sabonis

While it might not be on the level of Jokic, Domantas Sabonis is another highly-skilled do-it-all big man. The All-Star center has really come into his own since joining the Sacramento Kings.

Because of his ability to fill the entire box score, Sabonis played a major role in the Kings ended their historically long playoff drought. In 79 games this season, he averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

5) Jaren Jackson Jr.

Rounding out this list is the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr. Along with already being one of the top defenders in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies big man has a chance to take a big step forward in 2024.

With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the season, Jackson will be called on to lead the charge for Memphis. Aside from anchoring the defense, he'll have the opportunity to be a focal point on offense as well.

