Looking at the only Japanese players to have played in the NBA featuring Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe, and more 

The NBA has been graced with talented international players. A few Japanese players have also left their mark. Basketball is a growing sport in the country, and it won't be long before we see more players from Japan enter the NBA in the next few years.

Currently, Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura and Brooklyn Nets' Yuta Watanabe are the only active players from the league who hail from Japan. As per RealGM, three other players from Japan have played in the NBA.

Let's take a look at these five players through the article below.

#5 JR Henderson

The Vancouver Grizzlies picked JR Henderson with their 57th pick in the 1998 draft. Henderson played 30 games in the NBA, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds during the 1998-99 season.

He signed multiple training camp deals: in 1999 with the Grizzlies and in 2000 with the Sacramento Kings. However, he got cut by both franchises before the start of the season. Henderson was raised in California and played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins.

Adam WWWaybright @WaybrightAdam



Congrats on retirement JR Sakuragi/Henderson ( Only two players from the 1998 NBA Draft were remaining in professional basketball. In the past 24 hours we have seen both careers come to an end.Congrats on retirement JR Sakuragi/Henderson ( @JRSakuragi32 ) and Vince Carter! ( @mrvincecarter15 )! Only two players from the 1998 NBA Draft were remaining in professional basketball. In the past 24 hours we have seen both careers come to an end.Congrats on retirement JR Sakuragi/Henderson (@JRSakuragi32) and Vince Carter! (@mrvincecarter15)! https://t.co/ltdwJ5aBuy

JR Henderson changed his name to JR Sakuragi to become a naturalized citizen of Japan and play for their national team in 2007.

#4 Yuta Tabuse

Yuta Tabuse was among the shortest players in the NBA at 5'8". He was the first Japanese player to play an NBA regular-season game. The Phoenix Suns gave him his first and only run in the NBA during the 2003-04 season. The Japanese point guard played just four games, averaging 1.7 points per game. Tabuse signed a multi-year deal with Phoenix but got cut within two months of his contract.

Arizona Sports History @AZSportsHistory 9/7/04 – The Phoenix #Suns signed super-speedy Summer League standout (3.7p and 2.3a) and Japanese-born PG Yuta Tabuse. Yuta was in Dallas' training camp before being cut and Denver in '03 preseason. He signed w/the ABA's Long Beach Jam and averaged 5.3p and 6.3a. #WeAreTheValley 9/7/04 – The Phoenix #Suns signed super-speedy Summer League standout (3.7p and 2.3a) and Japanese-born PG Yuta Tabuse. Yuta was in Dallas' training camp before being cut and Denver in '03 preseason. He signed w/the ABA's Long Beach Jam and averaged 5.3p and 6.3a. #WeAreTheValley https://t.co/6O3qLViEG4

Before signing with the Suns, the Nuggets signed Tabuse to a training camp deal in 2003. The Clippers also availed his services for training camp in 2005. Tabuse played for the Suns during the 2004 Summer League and for the New Jersey Nets in 2008.

#3 Nick Fazekas

The Dallas Mavericks selected Nick Fazekas with the 34th pick in the 2007 NBA draft. Fazekas played only four games for the Mavericks in the NBA before being assigned to their G-League team. He got waived by the franchise midway through the 2007-08 season.

Fazekas got an opportunity with the LA Clippers. He played 22 games for the franchise. The American-born Japanese player averaged 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds across 26 NBA regular-season games.

His next opportunity to play in the NBA came with the Denver Nuggets, who signed him to a training camp deal. However, they waived him entering the 2008-09 season. Fazekas played in the Summer League for the Mavericks, Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

#2 Yuta Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe is one of the two active Japanese players in the NBA. Watanabe entered the 2018 draft but was undrafted. The Memphis Grizzlies signed him as an undrafted rookie in the same year. He played 15 games for the franchise, averaging 2.6 points per game.

He played 18 games the following season but had an even more reduced role as he played eight minutes per contest. Watanabe averaged two points per game that year.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Welcome to Brooklyn Yuta Watanabe! Welcome to Brooklyn Yuta Watanabe! https://t.co/jLPJG9rjzD

Yuta Watanabe's best opportunity came with the Raptors when he signed with them as a free agent in 2020. He played 88 games for the team across two seasons, averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is now with the Brooklyn Nets, who signed him as a free agent this summer.

#1 Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura has been one of the most successful Japanese players in the NBA. The Washington Wizards drafted him with the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Hachimura debuted as a starter for the franchise, playing 48 games in his first season. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

NBA @NBA



A special night for Japanese hoops.



#NBAJapanGames Rui Hachimura put up a TOUGH double-double in front of his home country crowd in Tokyo.A special night for Japanese hoops. Rui Hachimura put up a TOUGH double-double in front of his home country crowd in Tokyo.A special night for Japanese hoops. 🇯🇵#NBAJapanGames https://t.co/PotfKfcB4T

The following year, he played 57 games and made his playoff debut. Hachimura bagged 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest in his sophomore year. Rui Hachimura missed the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, his third year in the NBA, citing personal reasons. Hachimura returned to play 42 games, starting 13 of those and averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.

