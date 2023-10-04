5 best Magic Johnson's teammates on the Lakers

Magic Johnson is considered to be one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. He and Steph Curry are widely regarded as two of the best to play the point guard position. Johnson’s LA Lakers and Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics formed the fiercest rivalry the league has ever witnessed in history. He helped lead the “Showtime Lakers” to five championships together with some Laker greats.

Johnson’s basketball resume is staggering. He was the youngest to win the NBA Finals MVP when he captured the award as a rookie during the 1979-80 season. “Junior” is a three-time regular season MVP and a five-time champion.

As good as the legendary Laker was, he also played with teammates who helped him carry the team to multiple titles.

Here are five teammates who Magic Johnson’s most important teammates

#5 Jamaal Wilkes

Jamaal Wilkes was one of the LA Lakers veterans when Magic Johnson was drafted by the team in 1979. Wilkes was already an All-Star and an NBA champ when he took his talents to Hollywood after three years in Golden State.

Before James Worthy emerged, Wilkes was the Lakers’ best small forward. The “Silk” had a huge two-way impact on the team’s championship runs in 1980 and 1983.

Magic Johnson was named Finals MVP on both occasions but Jamaal Wilkes played a big role in the Lakers’ title-winning seasons.

#4 Byron Scott

Byron Scott was a key but underrated figure during the LA Lakers’ “Showtime” era. He was picked third in the 1983 draft by the San Diego Clippers but was traded to the Lakers for Norm Nixon and Swen Nater.

Scott was the perfect partner alongside Magic Johnson in the backcourt. The 6-foot-4 guard was fast, athletic and could drain outside shots.

The unassuming guard won three (1984, 1987 and 1988) championships with the Lakers during Johnson’s career.

#3 Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper was often the unsung hero in the LA Lakers’ five championships in the ‘80s. Magic Johnson made the team a fun and exciting unit to watch on offense but it was Cooper who was their defensive lynchpin.

Cooper had legendary battles with Boston Celtics great Larry Bird during their famous rivalry. One could easily argue that the Celtics could have won more championships if not for Cooper’s presence on the defensive end.

Michael Cooper played his entire career with the LA Lakers and was named the 1986-87 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also an eight-time All-NBA Defense team member.

#2 James Worthy

James Worthy was the third-best player on the LA Lakers’ trio of superstars. He was the perfect complement to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LA had the No. 1 pick in the 1982 draft and promptly grabbed the North Carolina superstar. “Big Game James” became a seven-time All-Star and won the 1987-88 NBA Finals MVP.

The “Showtime Lakers” had the league’s deadliest fastbreak attack for most of the ‘80s. James Worthy was the finisher of many of those exciting runs that overwhelmed and demoralized opponents.

#1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s resume is untouchable. He has built a worthy case as the greatest to play the game of basketball. The LA Lakers won a championship with the “Captain” injured, but there was a big chance they would not have won five titles without him.

During the ‘80s, the Magic Johnson to Abdul-Jabbar connection was perhaps the most unstoppable in the NBA. Two of the most devastating offensive weapons in the league were the 1-2 punch of Pat Riley’s legendary teams.

The Lakers might not have been the dynasty they were in the ‘80s had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar not been there to receive most of Johnson’s passes.