5 bold predictions for NBA Playoffs 2023-24

Tip-off for the 20 23-24 NBA Playoffs is right around the corner, with action set to begin in the Eastern Conference in just a matter of hours. This year's iteration of the NBA Playoffs will see a number of longtime contenders like the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics return to the NBA Playoffs. Moreover, new contenders like the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves are eager to make waves.

With action around the league set to begin this weekend, playoff brackets are being filled out, and hot-takes are being dropped. Will the LA Lakers be able to avenge their 2022-23 playoff loss to the Nuggets? Can the Boston Celtics finally capture an NBA title?

These questions and plenty more will be answered in the weeks to come as teams all compete for a chance to capture the Larry O'Brien trophy. Ahead of the start of playoff action in a few hours, let's take a look at Sportskeeda's bold playoff predictions.

Five bold predictions for the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs

Heat to get swept in round one of NBA Playoffs

Although the Miami Heat have shown in recent years that they are capable of pulling off some big upsets in the playoffs, that may not be the case this year. After losing Jimmy Butler in the first round of the play-in tournament, the team could struggle to recreate the magic of past years.

With a tough matchup against the best team in the league, the Boston Celtics, a first-round exit seems to be in their future.

Knicks-76ers goes seven games in the first round of NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks have impressed this season, finishing the year with the second-best record in the East.

Nevertheless, the team will be forced to compete without Julius Randle. Considering that the 76ers have a healthy Joel Embiid and are entering the postseason with momentum, the situation could spell trouble for NY.

With Embiid eager to make a statement in the playoffs, and no Julius Randle, the Knicks could struggle despite the success of Jalen Brunson.

Phoenix Suns will upset the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one

The Phoenix Suns have struggled this year, while, on the flip side, the Minnesota Timberwolves have thrived. In the case of the Suns, the team was largely held back by injuries, with Bradley Beal struggling to find consistency in his health.

Meanwhile the Minnesota Timberwolves finished the season with the second-best record in the West. Nevertheless, we’re predicting the Suns to upset the Timberwolves

Clippers to make the WCF of NBA Playoffs

This season, things could all come together for the LA Clippers. While the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has been impressive, Kawhi Leonard declaring his intentions to play for Team USA should give LA fans hope.

With a healthy Kawhi Leonard and a key defensive asset in Russell Westbrook for their first-round series we’re predicting big things for LA. Apart from defeating the Dallas Mavericks, we believe the Clippers will also defeat the winner of the OKC/NOLA series in the second round to punch their ticket to the WCF.

Denver Nuggets go back-to-back in NBA Playoffsx

While many fans are expecting the Denver Nuggets to go back-to-back, they sit in second on major sportsbooks to win the finals. Although the Boston Celtics sitting as favorites to win it all, we’re predicting the Nuggets to go back-to-back.

Between the stellar play of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon and the dominance of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets seem poised for a big run. Moreover, should the Nuggets win, expect another Finals MVP award for Nikola Jokic.

