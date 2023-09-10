5 highest paid NBA players from Germany vs Serbia at FIBA World Cup 2023 final

Germany vs Serbia was the Final of the FIBA World Cup 2023, with the Germans claiming the 83-77 win to earn the title.

This was the first FIBA World Cup title for the Germans, who continued their impressive run that began in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket last September, where they finished third. Given their core is still young, the future is bright for them.

Germany vs Serbia Final featured several NBA players. Germany has four NBA players on its roster, namely the MVP of the FIBA World Cup, Dennis Schroder, Moritz Wagner, his brother Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis.

On the other hand, Serbia's roster features two NBA players: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic. All six had a key role in their respective teams' impressive FIBA World Cup runs, setting the Germany vs Serbia matchup in the gold medal game.

5 highest paid NBA players that competed in the Germany vs Serbia FIBA World Cup Final

#5 - Franz Wagner (Germany, Orlando Magic)

Franz Wagner has emerged as the co-star of Germany, playing alongside Dennis Schroder. He elevates his game year after year, and the future is bright for the 22-year-old guard/forward.

Now, with the Orlando Magic in the NBA, Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 3.5 apg. He has become one of the team's leaders and has two years and $12.5 million left on his current deal.

Wagner, who had 19 points and seven rebounds in the Germany vs Serbia Final, is set to earn $5.5 million next season and $7 million in 2024/25, which is a player option.

#4 - Moritz Wagner (Germany, Orlando Magic)

Like his brother Franz, Moritz Wagner plays for the Orlando Magic, where he averaged 10.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg in 57 games last year. He is under a two-year, $16 million deal with the franchise and will earn $8 million in each of the next two years.

In the final, Wagner had eight points and four rebounds on 16 minutes of action against the Serbians.

#3 - Daniel Theis (Germany, Indiana Pacers)

Now with the Indiana Pacers, Daniel Theis is part of a young group that aims for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

He has two years and $18.6 million left on his contract, which includes a player option for the 2024/25 season. This year, he is set to earn $9.1 million.

Daniel Theis posted just two points, to go with four rebounds, in the Germany vs Serbia Final, but he played very well defensively.

#2 - Dennis Schroder (Germany, Toronto Raptors)

The MVP of the FIBA World Cup, Dennis Schroder, erupted for a game-high 28 points in the Germany vs Serbia Final on 9/17 shooting.

The star point guard was the undisputed leader of the Germans en route to an 8-0 record in the tournament. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.1 assists in the FIBA World Cup.

In the summer, Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors worth $25 million and is set to earn $12.4 million next year.

#1 - Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia, Atlanta Hawks)

Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to the Serbia national team, leading them to second place in the FIBA World Cup. The Serbians exceeded the expectations, as their initial target was to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Bogdanovic led the way for the Serbians with 19.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 4.6 apg, while he had 17 points and five assists in the Germany vs Serbia Final.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was the highest-paid NBA player in the game, as he will start the four-year, $68 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks and is set to earn $18.7 million this season.