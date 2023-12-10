5 incredible stats that 'didn't count' in Lakers' victory in IST Final

The NBA In-Season Tournament has just been concluded and the Los Angeles Lakers are hailed as the first-ever holders of the NBA Cup after beating the Indiana Pacers, 123-109, in Las Vegas, Nevada. With some good performances from both sides, the numbers don't count as part of the NBA regular season but have been spectacular so far.

We have gathered some stats here at Sporskeeda and here are five 'incredible' stat lines from the NBA In-Season Tournament Final that will not reflect in their season numbers.

5 statistics to note in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Lakers and the Pacers

#1- Anthony Davis' 40-20 night

As the final buzzer sounded, Anthony Davis was able to tally 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. These are monster numbers for the nine-time NBA All-Star but the points and rebounds could have been Davis' season-high numbers.

But more than that, Davis' name is now a part of the first-ever champions of the IST and is $500,000 richer. If there is an IST Finals MVP award, it would go to him.

#2 - Austin Reaves' 28 points

There has been a standing debate on who is the third guy for the Los Angeles Lakers and this game showed that it was Austin Reaves. Called 'Hillbilly Kobe' by Doris Burke in the commentary booth, the 28 points of Reaves could have been his season-high if the stats counted.

Aside from the 28-point night, Reaves was also able to shoot the ball accurately by doing 9-of-15 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

#3 - Tyrese Haliburton's double-double

On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton did his part as he led the Indiana Pacers with 20 points and 11 assists. He also shot the ball well, doing 8-of-14.

This is just another day in the office for Haliburton but this is the tournament that made him a household name after beating NBA Eastern title contenders Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. More so, the Pacers are bracketed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the group phase.

#4 - Indiana Pacers having only 9 turnovers

Crunching down the numbers, when you see a team commit only nine turnovers, they would have most likely won the game. However, that is not the case as the Pacers got blown away by the Lakers who had twice their turnover count.

Nonetheless, credit Haliburton for controlling the pace but now the Pacers need to reassess how they can strengthen their team. But it is always good to have a positive on the low turnover count in the post-game assessment.

#5 - Cam Reddish's three blocks

Cam Reddish has been inconsistent since coming to the Lakers' roster but he has stepped up when he was needed the most. Out to help in the team's spacing, he was able to do that, ending the game with nine points on four-of-seven shooting.

He also contributed on the defensive end, blocking three shots. If this game counted in the regular season, it will be his season high and ties his career-high number of three against the Clippers back in 2019.