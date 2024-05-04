5 landing spots for Brandon Ingram amid rumors of Pelicans hesitating to extend forward's $208 million deal

After a first-round exit, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans could reportedly be on the outs this offseason. Following a year marked by plenty of ups and downs, the Pelicans are reportedly hesitant to offer Ingram a max extension. With just one year left on his contract now, This, of course, opens up the door to potential trades heading into what could be the final year of Ingram's deal.

At 27 years old, Ingram has just one guaranteed year left on his contract, which would pay him $36 million. With the 2020 All-Star then set to hit free agency next summer, other teams could be looking to acquire him and then extend him.

While teams still in the playoffs have their focus on raising a banner, there has already been quite a bit of talk among fans regarding where Ingram could land. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential landing spots for the Pelicans forward ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Five potential landing spots for Brandon Ingram this offseason

#5: San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

There have already been talks of other stars potentially joining Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio this offseason. While many have theorized as to a Trae Young-Victor Wembanyama pair, Brandon Ingram could be a great piece.

The Spurs notably have more than a few first-round picks in the years to come, and could use them to make a trade for BI.

#4: Atlanta Hawks

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans

The guard duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young has long had a question mark over their heads. Given the team's assets, the Hawks could wind up parting ways with one of the players as part of a deal with New Orleans.

In addition to the Hawks getting a talented scorer, the Pelicans would also notably have a true point guard to help facilitate their offense.

#3: Sacramento Kings

NBA: Playoffs-Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs once again this season, indicating that although the team has made strides, they still have a ways to go. With a slew of picks, and some valuable assets, the team could look to make an offer for Brandon Ingram in hopes of bolstering their roster.

The big question in the case of the Kings is whether or not they can afford to offer Brandon Ingram the extension he wants.

#2: Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

Some have theorized that if Donovan Mitchell decides to leave Cleveland the Cavaliers could pursue a trade that would send him to New Orleans for Brandon Ingram. Despite that, the team could find a way to use some clever financial maneuvering to keep Mitchell while adding Ingram.

This would, of course, likely force the Cavs to include one of their other young pieces, however for a player of Ingram's caliber, it could pay dividends.

#1: Phoenix Suns

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

After a disappointing season, many seem to be of the mindset that the writing may be on the wall for Phoenix. With Bradley Beal on a massive contract that includes a no-trade clause, a lack of depth, and few draft picks in the years to come many have wondered whether the team could be in trouble long-term.

Enter the New Orleans Pelicans, a team with a scoring forward and enough draft picks to entice Phoenix to trade Kevin Durant. The big holdup here is Mat Ishbia's perspective that the team only needs minor tweaks to contend.