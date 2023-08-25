5 landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he doesn't sign extension with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's top stars as he's made the Milwaukee Bucks a contending team in the NBA. As another contract extension from the Bucks is due next summer, the two-time MVP shares his honest thoughts on his future with the team.

According to Antetokounmpo, he isn't interested in signing a new contract extension with Milwaukee. That is, if everyone is not on the same page, which could change eventually, depending on how the front office handles things.

"I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page," Giannis said. "Everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It could be a bad sign for the Bucks to lose their franchise star, but it'll be great for the other 29 teams around the association.

Also read: After seeing $776,000,000 contract offers, Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly considers gearing up to play in Saudi Arabia after NBA

Teams will flood Giannis Antetokounmpo with offers if he decides to leave

The Greek Freak has proven himself as one of the best talents in the world. He's won an NBA title, MVPs, and was selected as an All-Star seven times. With that alone, teams will be doing everything in their power to acquire Antetokounmpo if he leaves.

Big market teams will be the ones to watch, but small market teams also have a chance to recruit Antetokounmpo. But given that he's already experienced playing for a small market team, there's a chance that he'll opt for the bigger market.

Here are five teams that could pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo if he doesn't sign an extension with the Bucks.

Also read: Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo hits Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration in front of Inter Miami fans

#5 - Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Last playoffs, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in five games, despite having the better record. This may give Giannis the idea that the Miami squad only needs one more star to take themselves to the next level.

The Heat will have to free up some space to accommodate the star, which could take a while. But it's a possible plan B if they fail to trade for Damian Lillard this summer.

#4 - Portland Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers seem to have shut down the idea of trading Damian Lillard this summer. With that, there's a chance that they pursue another star player to pair with Lillard, making their franchise star say.

Expand Tweet

Prior to Dame's trade request, it was reported that he wanted the Blazers to acquire another star for him to stay. Giannis Antetokounmpo could be that superstar.

#3 - Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks like to surprise fans with their moves. They could do it again if they pursue Giannis in the future and pair him with Luka Doncic.

With Antetokounmpo, the Mavs will finally have a star who's capable of holding his own on the defensive end. Similar to the Heat, they'll have to make a few moves to make room to sign the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

#2 - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors dynasty may soon come to an end, but they could revive it for a brief moment by getting Giannis. He may not be a shooter like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but his team style of play could postively effective the team.

Antetokounmpo playing for the Warriors may seem unfair, but it could happen down the line.

#1 - New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been longing for a superstar to sign with them for quite some time now. Although Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have emerged as stars, they aren't solid superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the Bucks star decided to leave Milwaukee, joining the Knicks could fulfill his dream of signing with a big-market team. Although, he'll have to prepare himself for the backlash that's bound to happen if he moves to New York.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)