5 names to watch before NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is rapidly approaching. Prospects have until 11:59 pm Easter Time on May 31st to decide if they'll be staying in college or testing thier luck on making it to the NBA. Here are some names to watch in these final hours.

5 names to watch leading up to NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

1) Zach Edey

By far one of the biggest names to watch ahead of the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is Purdue big man Zach Edey. After winning National Player of the Year last season, he has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who turned a lot of heads with his impressive play at Purdue. In 34 games, he averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. Recent mock drafts have him being selected by the LA Clippers with the 48th overall pick.

2) Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson is coming off winning a national championship at UConn, and now has only a few hours to make an important decision. Return for his senior season, or finally make the jump to the NBA?

Jackson is a 6-foot-6 guard who can do a little bit of everything on the court. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. Some mock drafts have the UConn star going undrafted.

3) Oscar Tshiebwe

Similar to Edey and Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe is an upperclassman who could potenitally make it to the league. He's had a decorated career at Kentucky, which could lead to him taking the leap.

Tshiebwe started at West Virgina, but spent the past two years at Kentucky. Last year, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Draft boards have him landing around the final picks of the second round.

4) Arthur Kaluma

Arthur Kaluma is someone that has multiple options right now. If he gets out before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 forward has spent the past two college seasons playing for Creighton.

Kaluma played in 37 games last year, and posted averages of 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Right now, he is currently projected to go undrafted in 2023.

5) Terrence Shannon Jr.

The final name to watch ahead of the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline is Terrence Shannon Jr. Fresh off an impressive season at Illinois, he has the chance to possibly be seleceted in the first round.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Shannon is a guard that is know for scoring the ball. Last year, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. With still some time before the draft, Shannon is sitting at the 44th pick to the San Antonio Spurs is some mock drafts.

