5 NBA coaches who can replace Mike Budenholzer at Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer on Thursday. “Bud” was axed after the top-ranked Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA, were eliminated in five games by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

Milwaukee could have a different look next season, particularly with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez hitting free agency. Despite that, coaching Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates remains an attractive job.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. https://t.co/wQp0Zk3lxi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Budenholzer’s exit, it will not be long before the team starts to look for his replacement. Here are a few names that they could consider:

#5 Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon is a name the Milwaukee Bucks are very familiar with. She was interviewed in 2017 for the team’s vacant general manager position. The Bucks, however, didn’t name her as one of the finalists for the job.

Before Mike Budenholzer was hired in 2018, Hammon was also on the list of candidates to coach the team.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the franchise's head coach opening, league sources tell @wojespn The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the franchise's head coach opening, league sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/Twy2NCKGQv

Hammon learned the ropes of coaching from no less than San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who happens to be Budenholzer’s mentor. The former WNBA star has reportedly been eyed also by the Toronto Raptors to replace Nick Nurse.

Becky Hammon currently coaches the Las Vegas Aces, who recently won the WNBA title. She’s likely to vacate it to become the first woman head coach in the NBA.

#4 Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson has been sought after by several NBA teams after he helped the Golden State Warriors win the championship last season as an assistant coach. He previously coached the Brooklyn Nets but was fired after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted Steve Nash to help them lead the team.

Atkinson is a veteran tactician who isn’t afraid to coach his team hard. He could be the voice that the Milwaukee Bucks would need after this season’s stunning collapse against the Miami Heat.

#3 Charles Lee

After getting rid of Mike Budenholzer, the Milwaukee Bucks could look to one of his assistant coaches as the new shot-caller for the team. Charles Lee has been with the Bucks since 2018 and is very familiar with the players.

Lee has been interviewed on several occasions by some teams for head coaching vacancies. The LA Lakers, before hiring Darvin Ham, were rumored to have seriously considered Lee as well.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Lee is also a finalist for Detroit's HC job alongside New Orleans' Jarron Collins and UConn ex Kevin Ollie.



More NBA from me: Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee interviewed today with the Raptors for Toronto's head-coaching vacancy, league sources say.Lee is also a finalist for Detroit's HC job alongside New Orleans' Jarron Collins and UConn ex Kevin Ollie.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee interviewed today with the Raptors for Toronto's head-coaching vacancy, league sources say.Lee is also a finalist for Detroit's HC job alongside New Orleans' Jarron Collins and UConn ex Kevin Ollie.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Ham has proven to be capable of leading a team while calling the plays. Charles Lee might be just as ready as the Bucks’ bench tactician.

#2 Frank Vogel

If the Milwaukee Bucks are looking for a veteran champion coach, then Frank Vogel should be the one they should call. Vogel led the LA Lakers to the 2020 championship and has been one of the top coaches in the NBA.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Frank Vogel should be the Bucks next head coach. Easy call. Frank Vogel should be the Bucks next head coach. Easy call.

Vogel may have been unfairly blamed by the Lakers for their dismal campaign last season. His team usually plays tough defense and he’s not afraid of the bright lights.

#1 Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse is another champion coach who has been fired. The Toronto Raptors let him go this season, but he will not likely be without a job in the NBA for long.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA



This is Giannis' mindset. Right or wrong, he's not the type to overrule. Bucks should hire a coach who will micromanage and make those decisions on the fly.



The biggest name that fits the description is Nick Nurse. Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA



"Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can… Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat:"Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat:"Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment."This is Giannis' mindset. Right or wrong, he's not the type to overrule. Bucks should hire a coach who will micromanage and make those decisions on the fly.The biggest name that fits the description is Nick Nurse. twitter.com/KevinOConnorNB… "Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment."This is Giannis' mindset. Right or wrong, he's not the type to overrule. Bucks should hire a coach who will micromanage and make those decisions on the fly.The biggest name that fits the description is Nick Nurse. twitter.com/KevinOConnorNB…

Nurse is one of the most creative and competitive coaches in the league. He could unlock a part of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game that could bring back the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA finals.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Nick Nurse after he steps down as coach of Toronto Raptors

Poll : 0 votes