5 NBA coaches snubbed from top 10 candidates for Coach of the Year award feat. Steve Kerr

Being an NBA coach isn't easy, but it's rewarding once a team starts to find its stride. This year, there have been a handful of head coaches who have stood out among the rest, giving them an edge in winning the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.

In a recent post, OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault is now the favorite to win the award. Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley and Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla are also some of the top candidates who have won the award.

There are, however, always coaches who get snubbed. Let's look at the five coaches who will likely get snubbed from being one of the top 10 candidates voted to win the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.

5 NBA coaches snubbed from top 10 candidates for Coach of the Year award

Here are five coaches who have been snubbed from the top 10 list of candidates for the award.

5. Frank Vogel

Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs

Frank Vogel was hired by the Phoenix Suns during the offseason to lead their new Big 3. His first season with the team isn't over, but there's been a ton of ups and downs. Objectively, Vogel's not at fault regarding where the Suns are now since his stars have experienced injuries throughout the campaign.

Vogel is a winning coach, but the changes made by Phoenix's front office have hindered him from deeply embedding his system into the team.

4. Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Erik Spoelstra has always been an underrated and intelligent coach. Many thought that he wouldn't be able to win without a star like LeBron James, but he's proven, in the past few seasons, that he's capable of coaching a unique group of guys.

This season, they've had similar success as the previous one. They're currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and shouldn't be counted out. Last season, Spoelstra led the eighth-seeded Miami Heat team to the NBA Finals.

3. Nick Nurse

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Nurse had an excellent start to his head coaching career by winning the title with the Toronto Raptors. Now, he's coaching the Philadelphia 76ers but hasn't had much success so far. One thing to consider before criticizing his performance as a coach is the absence of their best player, Joel Embiid.

Much like the Suns, the Sixers have underperformed, and it's not the head coach's fault. The injury that Embiid has suffered has held him back for a sizeable portion of the season. Luckily for Philly, coach Nurse has kept them competitive, despite their situation.

2. Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

LA Lakers fans have criticized Darvin Ham multiple times, but he's still able to lead the team to a potential playoff appearance. The Lakers haven't been as competitive as they were when they won the title in 2020, but Ham has tried his best with the group he's been given.

Last year, he led the seventh-placed Lakers team to the Western Conference finals. Although it ended in them getting swept, that's still an impressive feat. If Ham can lead the team back to the postseason, he might just surprise the fans like he did last year.

1. Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors have not been a consistent team this season. With Draymond Green's suspension and Klay Thompson's shooting struggles, Steve Kerr had a difficult navigating the team.

They're on the verge of being out of the playoff race, and fans have questioned Kerr's game-time decisions. He won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2016, and he can't win this season given the team's status.