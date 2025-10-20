5 NBA rookies not named Cooper Flagg who could exceed expectations in 2025-26 season ft. VJ Edgecombe

The NBA Draft class of 2025 has the potential to go down as one of the most stacked in recent history. While experts argued that there weren't many clear-cut superstars, there were plenty of intriguing talents who can exceed all expectations.

Of course, most people will rave about Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so. He's one of the most hyped and anticipated prospects of all time for very good reasons, and he should be a star from day one.

However, this class is much more than just one player. With that in mind, we'll talk about five rookies who will also exceed expectations right out of the gate.

5 Rookies who will top expectations

#5 Yang Hansen

It didn't take long before Yang Hansen made people change the narrative about him. He went from being an unknown player to one of the biggest viral sensations because of his passing.

While the comparisons to Nikola Jokic are a bit of a stretch, his court vision and modern game are fun to watch. Barring injuries, he will play as many minutes as he can handle.

#4 Dylan Harper

Some people expect Dylan Harper to get off to a slow start. He will have to share touches with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, and he may have to come off the bench at first.

Nevertheless, we're talking about the second-most talented player in his class. He's going to force the Spurs' hand to get him on the court early and often; his offensive skills are just too big to ignore.

#3 Tyrese Proctor

This might be the hottest take here. Tyrese Proctor won't be a starter and might not even play the full season because of his status as a second-round pick, but there's still a chance that it won't be the case.

Lonzo Ball has a never-ending history of injuries, and the same goes for Darius Garland. The Cleveland Cavaliers need another ball-handler and floor-spacer, and he's an elite shooter who could make his way to the court because of injuries.

#2 Egor Denim

The Brooklyn Nets drew mockery and criticism for their draft class, and it was hard to disagree with most takes. Still, they got the best playmaker in the nation when they took Egor Denim.

Denim is a little raw, and he may have some trouble getting his shot up at times, but he's the type of pass-first floor general who can flirt with double digits in assists right out of the gate.

#1 VJ Edgecombe

Last but not least, we find VJ Edgecombe, perhaps the most athletic prospect in his class. He's going to be in for a big role right out of the gate because of the Philadelphia 76ers never-ending injury woes.

Edgecombe drew comparisons to Dwyane Wade because of his insane athleticism, and his motor and work ethic are even more impressive. If given the green light, he could lead all rookies in scoring.

