5 NBA starters who need to be benched for 2023-24 season

In the NBA, roles are constantly changing for teams from year to year. One tough decision coaches have to make is which five players are going to be in the starting lineup.

Picking a starting unit can be tough for a multitude of reasons. Locker room chemistry being one of the biggest. There are countless players who have been starters for most of their career in the NBA, and want to keep it that way. An unwillingness to embrace a bench role could create problems over the course of a season.

Some players are able to be professional and accept a bench role, while others are not. Heading into the 2024 season, here are some players that need to make that change.

5 NBA players who should come off the bench in the 2023-24 season:

1) Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Kicking off this list is Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. He's become a full-time starter over the past four years, but a move to the bench might be best for the team.

Heading into this season, the Hornets have a lot of size on their rotser. LaMelo Ball is tall for a point guard at 6-foot-7, and the front office just drafted Brandon Miller. This gives them an opportunity to build a lineup that is tailor-made for the modern NBA.

Rozier is coming off his best scoring season, but also had one of the worst +/- on the Hornets last season. Becoming a sixth man would allow him to be a microwave scorer off the bench similar to his time with the Boston Celtics.

2) Marcus Morris Sr., LA Clippers

Marcus Morris has been a starter for a majority of his NBA career, but it might be time for him to embrace a bench role. As he enters his mid-30s, being one of the first guys off the bench might suit him better.

If Morris slides to the bench, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can take up both forward positions. This would allow them to open up the floor more and create mismatches on the other end.

Spacing out the floor on the offensive end will be crucial for the LA Clippers moving forward with Russell Westbrook being their point guard.

3) Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. is in a similar situation as Rozier. He's good enough to still be a starter, but roster construction makes more sense for him to come off the bench.

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the top offensive duos in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. With those two providing the firepower, the lineup around them needs defense. This is why Josh Green should be inserted into the starting five with Hardaway Jr. becoming the full-time sixth man.

4) D'Angelo Russell, LA Lakers

Since entering the league, D'Angelo Russell has only been a starter. Moving forward, the LA Lakers might need to change that.

This offseason, the Lakers made an array of moves to improve the roster. One of them being signing guard Gabe Vincent away from the Miami Heat. From a fit perspective, he is the ideal point guard in a LeBron James-led lineup.

Russell played well in his short stint with LA last season, but moving forward, a bench role might suit him best.

5) Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors

Finishing off this list is newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul. At this stage of his career, it might be time for him to embrace a reserve role.

For starters, Paul doesn't make much sense as a starter for Golden State. He is a negative defender, and will be taking the ball out of Steph Curry's hands. Instead, the former All-Star is much better equipped to lead the second unit.

With one of the NBA's greatest point guards running their bench lineup, the Warriors are sure to get the most out of their young players. Having someone like Paul on the floor could result in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody taking big strides in their development.

Right now, Steve Kerr has not made a clear decision on what he plans to do with Paul this season.