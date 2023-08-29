5 NBA teams with the highest valuation in 2023

The NBA has been around since 1946. Over its nearly eight decades of existence, the valuation of the teams comprising the league has gone up and down.

In 2010, Michael Jordan bought majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets for $275 million. He just sold the same stakes for a staggering $3 billion.

Robert Sarver, who bought the Phoenix Suns in 2004 for $401 million had to sell the franchise. Mat Ishbia purchased the team for $3 billion.

Here’s what some of the NBA’s top franchises are worth:

#5 Boston Celtics - $3.92 billion

Owners: Wycliffe Grousbeck, Irving Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca, Robert Epstein

The Boston Celtics own 17 NBA championships, tied for most in the league with the LA Lakers. They last won the title in 2008 behind Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Boston’s duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has seen them reach the Eastern Conference finals several times over the last five years. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

#4 Chicago Bulls - $4.09 billion

Owner: Jerry Reinsdorf

The Chicago Bulls have struggled to stay relevant since Michael Jordan’s glory days with the team. Still, they remain one of the highest-valued teams at over $4 billion.

Chicago’s six championships all came in the ‘90s when “Air Jordan” ruled the NBA.

#3 LA Lakers - $5.9 billion

Owner: Buss Family Trust

Arguably the most popular team in the NBA is valued at over $5 billion. Like the Boston Celtics, the LA Lakers also hold 17 titles, the last of which came in 2020. LeBron James and Anthony led the team to what is known as the “Bubble Championship.”

Last season, LA reached the Western Conference Finals and made massive significant upgrades to their roster. They’re looking to have another deep playoff run next postseason.

#2 New York Knicks - $6.58 billion

Owner: Madison Square Garden Sports

Like the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks have struggled to remain playoff contenders since the days of Patrick Ewing. Unlike the Bulls, though, the Knicks haven’t won a championship in 50 years.

The last time the Knicks were champions was in 1973. Despite the lack of success, the history and the location have made the franchise the second-best team in valuations.

#1 Golden State Warriors - $7 billion

Owner: Joe Lacob, Peter Guber

On July 15, 2010, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and other investors bought the Golden State Warriors for $450 million. Roughly a dozen years later, the team is now valued at a staggering $7 billion.

Behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, the Dubs have dominated the past decade in the NBA. Since 2015, they have won four championships and could have easily won more had Kevin Durant and Thompson not been injured in 2019.

Curry and Green still have a few more years left to play for the Warriors. Klay Thompson could sign an extension anytime soon. As long as those three are around and they keep succeeding, the team’s valuation isn’t likely to go down.

