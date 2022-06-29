5 players the 76ers can target with their MLE 

After acquiring James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to make a legitimate run at the NBA title. To do so, they will need to bolster their supporting cast around the All-Star guard and Joel Embiid.

Heading into free agency, the most money they can offer someone is the taxpayer's mid-level exception. With roughly $6.3 million at their disposal, here are five possible free agent targets.

It might be a gamble given that he's coming off an ACL injury, but Joe Ingles is a player that fits what the 76ers need. He gives them much-needed depth at the wing position and can do a little bit of everything. In 45 games this season, Ingles averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. On top of that, he is a career 40.8% shooter from beyond the arc.

Another shooter the 76ers should have on their radar is Danuel House Jr.. Along with being an ideal complementary three-and-D wing next to Embiid, the 29-year-old has connections to Daryl Morey and James Harden from his time with the Houston Rockets. During his most recent stint with the Jazz, House Jr. averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from deep on just over three attempts a night.

Keeping the theme of wing players going, Nicolas Batum would make a fine addition to replace Danny Green in Doc Rivers' starting lineup. He is also an experienced veteran to add to a contending locker room.

On the court, Batum is the kind of two-way wing the 76ers should be looking to add. The 33-year-old appeared in 59 games for the Clippers this season, and averaged 8.3 points 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0% from three.

Shifting to the guard position, Gary Payton II is a hard-nosed, physical guard the 76ers could use to build back their defensive identity. Along with recently acquired De'Anthony Melton, Philly could have a pair of pesky guards coming off their bench. In 71 games for the reigning champs, Payton II averaged 7.1 points and 1.4 steals per game.

76ers should be in the mix to sign Malik Monk

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Another guard the 76ers should be closely monitoring is Malik Monk. Bench scoring has always been a weak point on the roster, and the former lottery pick could easily slide in as a microwave scorer behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

After signing a one-year deal with the Lakers for the minimum, Monk did a great job of boosting his value. Along with averaging a career-high in points (13.8), rebounds (3.4), and assists (2.9), he shot 39.1% from beyond the arc on close to six attempts a night.

For the 76ers, Monk can be someone to keep the offense rolling when one of the big three is off the floor. He could also play alongside one of Harden or Maxey and be used as a secondary ballhandler or floor spacer. There are likely to be a handful of teams looking to acquire Monk, and Philly should be one of them.

