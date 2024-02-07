5 players Dallas Mavericks can acquire on NBA Trade Deadline Day

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly one of the active buyers at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving finally returned to court after recovering from injury. Irving and Luka Doncic have been lighting up since. They combined for 71 points in a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The Dallas Mavericks are contenders with those two in the lineup. They will be eager to add pieces around them to strengthen their defense and bolster their depth.

Dallas could use athletic wings to boost their perimeter defense. They are 23rd in defensive rating and need some better defensive wings.

Dallas could also use more size. Rookie center Dereck Lively II has been a revelation. However, Dallas needs some depth behind him, as Lively will undergo surgery for a broken nose.

Let’s take a look at who the Mavericks may go after as the deadline nears. Here are five players the Mavs could land.

Five Players the Dallas Mavericks are targeting

The Dallas Mavericks have been involved in multiple trade rumors. Here are five players that could actually land in Dallas by Friday.

No. 5 - De’Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter

The Hawks were rumored to be shopping everyone on their roster except Trae Young. However, they have not made any moves yet.

Hunter is a young player with a lot of upside that the Hawks could lure a solid package for. Dallas could use the wing’s size and shoot right away in their frontcourt.

No. 4 - Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith

The Mavs have been rumored to welcome back Dorian Finney-Smith. He was shipped to Brooklyn in the Irving deal. Now Dallas could use his 3-and-D abilities once again. They may have to overpay to bring him back.

No. 3 - PJ Washington

PJ Washington

The Charlotte Hornets could ship out some of their veteran players as they build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Washington could be one of those on the way out. He could fill the hole at power forward for the Mavs. He is also athletic enough to keep up with their faster-paced offense.

No. 2 - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is a sneaky, good defender. He is grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game this season. Washington should be sellers at the deadline and Kuzma is their top asset.

The Mavs want an upgrade at the four and Kuzma can bring his defensive versatility and 21.8 points per game. Kuzma also has playoff experience from his championship run with the Lakers.

No. 1 - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored to be shopping Grant Williams. He has not quite been the defensive enforcer they envisioned. They could get a player like Wiggins in return.

The Warriors are also looking to make a move and Wiggins has been a disappointment this season. Wiggins could give the Dallas Mavericks another wing with a lot of scoring punch.

