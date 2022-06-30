Patty Mills, Donte DiVincenzo and more: 5 players the Dallas Mavericks can target with their mid-level exception

Following their appearance in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to make some upgrades in free agency. With Luka Doncic emerging as one of the league's top talents, the organization should be looking to maximize their franchise cornerstone. As free agency gets ready to begin, here are five players they can target with the taxpayer's mid-level exception.

With a ball-dominant guard like Doncic running the offense, the Mavericks don't need a traditional point guard alongside him. Making Patty Mills an ideal addition to Dallas' second unit.

This season for the Nets, Mills averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. His capabilities as a secondary ballhandler and knockdown shooter would make him a near-perfect in Dallas.

Another guard worth considering for the Mavericks is Donte DiVincenzo. If Jalen Brunson walks in free agency, the 25-year-old could seamlessly slide into the backcourt next to Doncic. He is a more than willing defender and could take some pressure off the All-Star guard. This past season, he averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 points, and 1.1 steals per game.

With shooting being so important in today's game, Rodney Hood could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Mavericks this summer. He had minimal roles with the Bucks and Clippers this season, but has proven to be a reliable rotation piece when given the chance. He is also a 36.6% three-point shooter for his career on good volume.

2 wing the Mavericks should target in free agency

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Another thing Dallas should be looking to put around Luka Doncic is defense. One free agent that could fill this role is Bruce Brown. Over the past two years, he has become a key piece to the Brooklyn Nets' rotation.

This season, he averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He also shot 40.4% from three, but on a minimal 1.3 attempts per game. Similar to how the Brooklyn Nets utilize him, Brown could be a pick-and-roll partner with Doncic.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA I love Bruce Brown, everything flows when he's on the court. Cuts to the baseline to give KD a target, resets the offense, short rolls, hits Claxton with the lob. All so smooth. I love Bruce Brown, everything flows when he's on the court. Cuts to the baseline to give KD a target, resets the offense, short rolls, hits Claxton with the lob. All so smooth. https://t.co/EB4ywDIFhl

The final player for the Mavericks to target in free agency is Nic Batum. At six-foot-eight, he is a versatile forward who can do a little bit of everything for Dallas. In 59 games for the Clippers, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Along with bringing a veteran presence, Batum could be another three-and-D wing to flank Doncic.

With the Western Conference expected to be tougher next season, Dallas will need to make upgrades if they want to stay in a position to contend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far