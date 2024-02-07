5 players Milwaukee Bucks can sign on NBA Trade Deadline Day

The Milwaukee Bucks sit in a unique spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the trade deadline on Feb. 8. While the team still boasts one of the best records in its conference, it has struggled as of late on the heels of Doc Rivers stepping in to coach. In addition to a two-game skid, the team is also just 5-5 in their last 10.

While there has been a lot of talk of the team, like many others, trying to make a big acquisition at the trade deadline, so far nothing has been finalized. At the same time, there are a number of high-profile free agents available for the team to sign.

Should the Bucks opt to go the free agency route rather than making a trade at the deadline, here are five players they could pick up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five players the Milwaukee Bucks can sign at the trade deadline

#5: Bismack Biyombo

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game 3

Bismack Biyombo is fresh off a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies this season that saw him impress as a rebounder. Although he doesn't bring the offensive abilities that the Milwaukee Bucks could use, the team sits in 11th place for rebounding.

Given his ability to rebound the ball on both ends of the floor, he would make a great addition to the Bucks' reserves. In addition, given that he's a free agent, the Bucks could acquire him without giving up assets as well.

#4: Nerlens Noel

New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

At just 29 years old, former No. 6 pick Nerlens Noel is currently a free agent after being waived by the Kings. Despite that, he has shown in the past that he's able to protect the rim efficiently as needed.

Although he wouldn't make the team instant title contenders, he's proven that he can be a reliable reserve on the defensive end of the floor. Much like Biyombo, as a free agent, Noel wouldn't require the Milwaukee Bucks to part ways with any other assets.

#3: Darius Bazley

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

At just 23 years old, Darius Bazley has found himself relegated to the G League while attempting to find his rhythm. Although he hasn't played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season, he recently had an impressive outing in the G League.

After popping off for a career night that saw him record 43 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks, the Milwaukee Bucks could take a gamble and re-sign the forward. Given his recent G League play, it's possible he's rounded a corner.

#2: T.J. Warren

Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans

The bubble god himself, T.J. Warren has been absent from the NBA this season. Despite that, he has notably indicated that he is healthy and eager to make a comeback after dealing with foot problems.

While he may not be in a position to hit the ground running as a starter, as a veteran with plenty of experience and a proven ability to score, he fits the mould. Come postseason time, his services could be a huge difference maker.

#1: Justise Winslow

Phoenix Suns v Portland Trail Blazers

Justise Winslow, much like Darius Bazley, recently went off in the NBA G League, putting up a whopping 31 points while hauling down 10 boards. At just 27 years old, it's hard to believe that his best years are behind him after seeing his play in the G League.

While he, much like TJ Warren, likely wouldn't fit into the team's starting lineup, he could significantly bolster their reserves heading into the postseason.

While this year's NBA trade deadline was predicted by Adrian Wojnarowski to be significiantly less eventful than years past, that could change. As we have seen in the past, sometimes the biggest deals are done right before the deadline, and the Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the teams involved.

As the Milwaukee Bucks look to bolster their roster and make a postseason run, the belief around the league is that they will have to make some changes. While some of their struggles can be attributed to the new change in coaches, the team will have to find their rhythm if they want to win a title.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!