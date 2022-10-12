3 popular celebrities that have made an appearance on LeBron James' The Shop featuring Jay-Z, Drake and more

The Shop, also known as The Shop: Uninterrupted, is a talk show hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The show is set in a barbershop and features prominent guests who discuss culturally significant subjects, including sports, music, pop culture and current events.

LeBron James' The Shop debuted on HBO on August 28, 2018. The Shop has been renewed for a fifth season and will now air on YouTube moving forward.

Given the success of the show, we've seen a plethora of celebrities who have made guest appearances on The Shop. This article looks at five popular celebrities who have appeared on the show.

LeBron James' The Shop: Uninterrupted guest stars

Jay-Z

Jay-Z on "The Show"

On May 28, 2021, Jay-Z made an appearance on The Shop. In this episode, they talked about his music career and how he writes rap music. As the conversation continued, LeBron James and Maverick Carter got some juicy information about the song "Still D.R.E." featuring Snoop Dogg.

Jay-Z admitted that he did vocals for both Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in a reference track. The rapper is well-known for helping others write their songs, and apparently he did with "Still D.R.E." too.

The challenging part about writing for Dre and Snoop is the fact that Jay-Z also had to get in character to make it sound like their style of rhymes.

Drake

LeBron James and Drake

Another world-famous rapper on this list is Drake. This was an interesting episode as we found out the real story behind Drake's beef with Kanye West. He told LeBron James and Maverick Carter that he was tricked into helping Kanye West write his album. Kanye promised Drake that he'd get a beat called "Lift Yourself", however, West ended up using the track for himself, which started the whole beef.

Drake also discussed some of the family issues he was dealing with at the time. He had to attend to his son and deal with the mother of his child. It was a dark time for the rapper with his beef with Kanye also going on that time.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg was one of the first ever guest stars to make an appearance on "The Shop". Maverick Carter praised Snoop Dogg for his work as a rapper and a musician. He said that Snoop did everything gracefully, which is why he loves his music so much.

Snoop Dogg was flattered by the compliment, but kept it real at the same time. The rapper mentioned that he was never content with just being in second place. He always wanted to be on top of the food chain. When Snoop noticed that he was dropping down the charts, he felt the need to reinvent himself just to stay relevant.

