5 practical landing spots for Gordon Hayward amid Hornets' forward trade rumors

Trade rumors have started to surround Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets. There have been talks about Hayward's potential future with the franchise, and it appears that the Hornets are ready for him to depart. Although most teams aren't making much of a buzz in the discussions, there are a few ideal teams that could land the veteran forward.

Hayward is nowhere near his All-Star form, but he can still contribute at an elite level when healthy. Ever since breaking his leg in his first game with the Boston Celtics, the forward hasn't been able to stay healthy for long periods.

Also read: Gordon Hayward points fingers at 'personal agendas' for Celtics downfall in 2018-19: "We do need people to sacrifice"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How has Gordon Hayward played for the Charlotte Hornets?

The Hornets surprised fans when they signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal in 2020. He's now in the final year, and they haven't achieved anything significant other than drafting Brandon Miller over the summer.

Throughout his four-year stay, he's only played 168 games for Charlotte. The front office expected him to be the star that would lead the team, but Hayward's health has heavily affected his play. Since joining the Hornets, he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists while shooting 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Hayward's numbers aren't disappointing, but his availability has affected his significance to the team.

Also read: Gordon Hayward recalls Kobe Bryant giving crash course in Mamba mentality during workout: "Whole thing was him testing me"

#5 - New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward is an offensive-minded player, and the New York Knicks need more offense. With his scoring prowess, the Knicks could improve their offense as he averages 16.3 points per 36 minutes.

Unfortunately, New York recently made a trade that might hinder them from getting another scorer. They can start exploring this trade as it could be their way of getting rid of Evan Fournier.

#4 - Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have the best offense this season. They can make improvements to their offensive system by adding another threat on the floor. With Hayward's experience, there's a chance that the Pacers could be a dark horse contender in the East.

Indiana's seventh in the league in three-point attempts, which could be improved, if they add the former Butler star. Hayward shoots 36.0% from three this season.

#3 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Former stars usually try to revitalize their careers with the Miami Heat. It turned out great for Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry; it could also be the case for Hayward. The Heat can maximize a player's skillset and put them in advantageous situations.

For the one-time All-Star, the Heat could use another player who's capable of creating shots. Although they already have Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, who often take the initiative in scoring come playoff time, having Hayward could solidify their depth.

#2 - LA Lakers

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have a few roadblocks along the way that led them to be "desperate" in trading for Hayward. According to league sources, the Lakers could trade for the veteran forward without having to sacrifice the team's future.

Expand Tweet

The only downside for them would be the inconsistent availability of Hayward. Given that Los Angeles' record isn't what they expect it to be, the front office could pull the trigger soon and go after the forward.

#1 - Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors

Similar to the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors have struggled this season. Injuries and suspensions from players have affected their campaign to try and contend. There's still hope as the season isn't halfway done.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors are looking to trade Andrew Wiggins, after his shaky start to the season. The team could explore and trade for Gordon Hayward to give them an experienced player in exchange.