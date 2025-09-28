5 realistic expectations for LA Lakers in 2025-26 NBA season

The Western Conference has always been the tougher side of the NBA, and it’s only gotten stronger with teams like the Rockets and Clippers stacking up more talent. Still, no team is drawing more attention than the Lakers, heading into their first full season with Luka Doncic alongside LeBron James.

Ad

After a promising first year under the stewardship of coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are hoping to go further this time around. The team has lost in the first round in the last two seasons and will be looking to make a deep playoff run with their new additions.

The Lakers have strengthened their frontcourt with the arrivals of Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia, while Marcus Smart adds much-needed defensive grit to the backcourt. Even so, the Western Conference remains stacked with competition, meaning LA must keep its goals grounded.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, here are five realistic expectations for the Lakers in the 2025–26 NBA season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 realistic expectations for the Lakers in the 2025–26 NBA season

#5. Focus on strengthening their effort in the paint

One of the biggest complaints for the LA Lakers last term was their scoring, and the addition of Luka Doncic didn't help alleviate the problem. Most of their scoring in the paint came through LeBron James and they were ranked 19th in the league for points scored, averaging 113.4 points per game.

Ad

With Deandre Ayton now in the mix, the Lakers finally have the big man they’ve been searching for since Anthony Davis’ departure. His presence gives them more control in the paint, while James and Doncic can focus on creating and setting him up as a reliable interior option.

#4. Manage squad depth wisely and prevent injuries

The Lakers will need to be wary of injuries during the season. Many analysts have questioned LeBron James' ability to stay fit and consistent during the season. Meanwhile, their new additions, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, have played minimal games in the last two seasons.

Ad

Additionally, Luka Doncic is coming off a grueling EuroBasket run with Slovenia and played only 50 games last season. Factoring in the heavy workload on both him and LeBron, the Lakers could be staring at mounting injuries. If they don’t manage minutes wisely, they should make rotation management a key focus.

#3. Shifting the spotlight from LeBron James to Luka Doncic

The Lakers have leaned on LeBron James as their leader in recent seasons, but Luka Doncic's arrival from the Mavericks in February marked a turning point for the franchise. Their newest additions now cater more to Doncic's style of play, with Ayton standing out as an ideal lob partner.

Ad

As LeBron turns 41 this year, he’s clearly entering the twilight of his career. With this also being the final season of his Lakers contract, it’s the perfect time for the franchise to begin shifting the mantle to Luka Doncic as their centerpiece.

#2. Go further than the first round and make a deep playoff run

After exiting in the first round in the last two playoffs, the Lakers will need to go further this time around. Reaching the Western Conference Finals two seasons ago, the Lakers do have the right amount of experience and depth to go further but will need to win at home during the playoffs.

Ad

Furthermore, the new additions have filled the gaps in their roster and a Western Conference finals is a must for the team.

#1. Continue to win 50+ games during the season

The Lakers finished as the third seed in the Western Conference last season, winning 50 games. To build on that success, they must maintain their momentum as they enter the new season; regressing is not an option.

The team should aim to achieve at least 50 wins again and reach 60 victories this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More