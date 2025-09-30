5 realistic expectations for Memphis Grizzlies after losing Desmond Bane

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off one of the most surprising trades in the NBA offseason. Instead of adding more firepower, they broke up their scoring duo and Big Three by trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

Bane was one of the team's top scorers. He stretched the floor and often stepped up, even when Ja Morant was by his side. And while they added some depth in return, they might not be a better team now than they were a couple of months ago.

Considering that, and given the current Western Conference picture, we'll share five realistic expectations for this team.

5 Predictions for the new-look Memphis Grizzlies

#5 Ja Morant will average career highs in scoring

With Jaren Jackson Jr. potentially missing time early on in the season, Ja Morant will have to set the tone right away. And without his best scorer by his side, that might be the case all year long.

So far, Morant has averaged 22.6 points per game in his career. Still, he averaged nearly 28 points per game in his third year in the league, and he could be close to 30 this time.

#4 They will be a Play-in team

The Grizzlies lost a key contributor and their head coach. They're still a talented team, but they're simply not as talented as most teams in the stacked Western Conference.

All things considered, they might finish behind the Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs -- in no particular order.

#3 Cole Anthony will be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate

Cole Anthony could be an X-Factor for this team. He didn't get a long leash in Orlando, mostly because of his defensive miscues and not being a traditional point guard, but he can score.

He will most likely be one of the first guys off the bench, either running the point or playing off the ball next to Scottie Pippen Jr. The Grizzlies will need as much shooting as they can get, so he will have the green light early and often.

#2 They will be a bottom-ten three-point shooting team

With Bane there, the Grizzlies shot the three-ball at the eleventh-highest clip in the league, knocking down 36.7 percent of their attempts. They also made the eleventh-most at 11.9 per game.

Now, unless Cole Anthony and Luke Kennard play heavy minutes, they simply won't have enough floor spacing on the court to keep that up, and opposing defenses will collapse the paint.

#1 There will be more coaching controversy

Shockingly, the Grizzlies parted ways with Taylor Jenkins late last season. He had done an outstanding job of keeping them competitive, even despite their myriad of injuries.

Now, with Toumas Iisalo at the helm, things might not be much different. There have been rumblings about Ja Morant's demeanor, and if things go south, the coach could be on the hot seat or a talking point again.

